Insta Graphic Systems “Excited for Growth Opportunities” After NBA Show in Chicago

Insta Graphic Systems, an industry leader in custom heat transfers and heat press machinery, is proud to announce the success of their exhibition at the NBA Equipment Managers Association Trade Show this past May. Held in the "Windy City'' Chicago, Illinois, the NBAEMA hosts a yearly trade show to connect NBA Equipment Managers with the latest and greatest in all things equipment and apparel. This year, Insta Graphic Systems made huge waves with their state-of-the-art heat transfer technology, which can be used to brand apparel, equipment, basketball jerseys, seat upholstery, and much more.

"We had a blast at this year's NBAEMA,” says a company representative. "Many equipment managers found our total solution for custom heat transfers and heat press machinery to be just the solution they were looking for.'”

Praise is nothing new to the Insta Graphic Systems team. The company has won numerous awards and accolades over the last 6 decades, including an "E Award” from President George W. Bush. They have been lauded as the world's leading heat-transfer technology company.

The NBAEMA Conference posted on their instagram page photos from the conference, showing a host of vendors showcasing their products. The company wrote that they achieved an increase in membership, the introduction of new NBA initiatives, and a record number of vendors. Insta Graphic Systems were among the vendors who were thanked for showcasing their amazing products this year.

"We are the industry leader in heat transfer technology,” said a company representative. "We've worked with the MLB, MLS, NFL, and a number of global sports apparel brands.”

In terms of heat presses, the company boasts a number of top-rated models, including manual heat presses, automatic heat presses, specialty heat presses, sublimation heat presses, as well as heat press machine accessories and parts. The company's latest innovation, the Insta 780 Dual Shuttle, Fully Automatic Heat Press, recently was awarded the Pinnacle Product of The Year Award.

At the NBAEMA conference, Insta showcased its award-winning Insta 256 manual heat press. For the NBA equipment managers, this machine could be a game-changer especially when used in conjunction with Insta’s custom heat transfers. Special jerseys can be created on the spot for new players during practices or off-season games. The light weight hand and incredible washability of the results is perfect for the demanding conditions of pro sports.

"Our cutting edge technologies were originally developed by our late, great President, Herbert A. Wells,” says the company representative. "He took his knowledge and success as a chemist and founder of Elmer's glue, and used it to create the most durable, long-lasting heat transfers and heat press machines.”

Insta Graphic Systems has been in business for the last 64 years, originally founded in 1959 by two entrepreneurs. When they sold the company to Herbert A. Wells, the company skyrocketed to never before achieved heights. The company worked on major films and television productions, such as E.T. The Extra Terrestrial, and Tom and Jerry Cartoons. Today, the company is run by Janet Wells, Herbert's daughter. She has grown the company to the international powerhouse it is today with distribution in 100s of countries and global name-recognition.

Insta Graphics Systems has also contributed to Downtown Women's Center for Homeless Women (in downtown Los Angeles), flood victims of Hurricane Katrina, earthquake victims in Haiti, tsunami victims in Asia, the Red Cross, and Doctors Without Borders. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the company joined the effort to supply over 1 billion PPE supplies to protect people worldwide with masks, gloves, sanitizers, and more.

"We aren't just a quality heat transfer company, we're committed to doing good things for the world, too,” says the company rep.

To learn more about Insta Graphic Systems, visit their website at https://www.instagraph.com. For media inquiries, contact them at Media Relations - (562) 526-7802 - sales@instagraph.com.

