A 1 Auto Transport Urges Customers to Look for Discounts as the Car Shipping Season Is in Full Swing

A1 Auto Transport Inc., a company based in Aptos, CA, has pointed out that the car shipping season is currently in full swing and customers should look for discounts or ways to reduce their costs. The company has also made it easy for customers to determine their auto transport costs through their instant car shipping cost estimator that is available on their website. They want to point out that they are the second cheapest auto transport company that makes it easy for customers to ship their vehicle with their network of 30 modern carriers and 40 terminals. They can provide transport services for all kinds of vehicles, such as motorcycles, economy cars, SUVs, and exotic sports cars.

Joe Webster, a spokesperson for A1, says, “A variety of factors goes into determining the cost of shipping your vehicle. Of course, the distance between point A and point B is a very important factor, as is the current fuel/gas price, and the time involved in the actual shipping process. However, there are a variety of additional components involved in determining the exact auto transport estimates. The best and most accurate way to get a personalized free quote is to submit your information in the contact form in the upper right of this page, or by calling us on the phone.”

The instant cost estimator can be accessed at https://www.a1autotransport.com/cost-distance-estimate/. The estimator considers various factors that affect the car shipping cost, such as: vehicle type, shipping time, shipping date, location, vehicle condition, shipping method, distance to be traveled, insurance from the car shipping companies, and fuel cost.

They want to point out that the actual car shipping cost is very dynamic and fluctuating. Thus, the car shipping quotes from most auto transport carriers are usually only valid for 12 to 24 hours. One of the things that differentiate A1 from other auto transport companies is that they offer a Price Lock Promise, which means customers won’t have to pay more than the initial car shipping quote they provide.

There are a number of things that customers can do to decrease their auto shipping costs. First of all, customers can try to lighten the car load. By removing various items from the car, the total weight is reduced, which also result in a reduction of the cost. Second, customers can choose terminal-to-terminal shipping. While this may not be as convenient as door-to-door shipping, it will be less costly to ship from terminal to terminal. Third, customers can choose flexible pick-up and drop-off dates, which can enable the car shipping company to offer better rates. Fourth, customers can book the car shipping in advance in order to avoid the additional cost of expediting the shipment.

They also recommend that customers follow a number of steps in preparing a car for shipping. The first step is to prepare the documents that would be needed at the pick-up and drop-off locations. Second, customers should ensure that the car is in running condition. Third, all personal items should be removed from the car before shipping as these might get lost or damaged during shipping. Fourth, customers should take good quality photographs of the care before handing it over to the car shipping company.

Founded in 1988 by Tony Taylor, A-1 Auto Transport has grown into a leader in the car shipping industry after starting as a 24 hour emergency shipping and roadside assistance service with one tow truck in Watsonville, CA. The company has expanded with a fleet of trucks that operate in different parts of California. A-1 Auto Transport bought its first auto transport carrier in 1992, and this has grown into a fleet of more than 50 carrier who transport vehicles across the US. In 1998, the demand for the company’s services exceeded their capacity, which was why they started the brokering side of the business by leveraging their extensive knowledge about the industry and the partnerships they have develop through the years with reputable companies.

Those who are interested in the auto shipping and other services available from A1 Auto Transport can check out their website or contact them on the phone or by email.

