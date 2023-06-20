CSX Executive Vice President Jamie Boychuk Joins First Responders Children’s Foundation National Board of Directors





NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Responders Children’s Foundation (FRCF) is pleased to announce that CSX Executive Vice President of Operations Jamie Boychuk has joined its National Board of Directors. CSX Corporation , one of the nation's leading transportation suppliers and the gold standard for corporate giving, has helped FRCF to expand its national footprint through their generosity.



“CSX has enabled us to support first responders and their families nationwide through scholarships, bereavement grants, and financial hardship grants. They also support our community engagement programs that help foster positive relationships between first responder agencies and the communities they serve. Having Mr. Boychuk on our Board of Directors is a tremendous benefit and honor,” said FRCF President and CEO, Jillian Crane. “Mr. Boychuk’s passion and operational know-how are a perfect match for the services we provide to a constituency whose needs go largely unmet. Millions of U.S. children live in first responder households, and they have truly unique needs that FRCF is dedicated to meeting. Mr. Boychuk’s expertise will help us help the children of those who put their lives on the line for us every day.”

“I’m honored to serve on the First Responders Children’s Foundation Board of Directors and support FRCF’s vital work on behalf of the children whose parents have sacrificed so much to protect our communities and keep us safe,” said Boychuk. “Working with FRCF as a partner in our Pride in Service community investment initiative, all of us at CSX are impressed by the FRCF team’s compassion and the effectiveness of the organization’s many programs. Like FRCF, CSX is committed to serving those who serve, and we can think of no better way to fulfill that commitment than to contribute toward a bright future for children who need and deserve our support.”

“It’s wonderful to see companies like CSX stepping forward to meet the needs of first responder children,” Ms. Crane continued. “We could not be more grateful for their help.”

ABOUT FIRST RESPONDERS CHILDREN’S FOUNDATION

First Responders Children’s Foundation is a national foundation that provides programs and resources that address the specific needs of children of first responders. The Foundation focuses on critical areas, including scholarships, financial assistance grants; bereavement assistance, mental health counseling for children; disaster relief; and community engagement programs to foster positive relationships between first responder agencies and the communities they serve. FRCF was founded over 21 years ago in response to 9/11 when 800 children lost a first responder parent. Additional information about FRCF can be found at www.1stRCF.org and on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @1strcf.

MORE ABOUT JAMIE BOYCHUK, CSX Executive Vice President of Operations

Jamie Boychuk is Executive Vice President of Operations for CSX. He oversees mechanical, engineering, transportation and network operations, as well as labor relations and the company’s safety culture.

Boychuk previously served as the Senior Vice President of Network, Engineering, Mechanical and Intermodal Operations, with responsibility for optimizing assets across CSX’s network to support efficient system-wide operations. Boychuk joined CSX in 2017 as Assistant Vice President of Transportation Support. In 2018 he was promoted to Vice President of Scheduled Railroading Implementation and also led intermodal operations before being promoted to Senior Vice President of Network Operations in August 2018. Throughout his time at CSX, Boychuk has identified efficiency opportunities, implemented significant operational changes, driven the implementation of trip plans, and delivered improvements in network fluidity.

Prior to joining CSX, Boychuk spent 20 years at Canadian National Railway (CN). He served as a General Manager of the Alberta and Prairie sub-regions, ensuring that safe, cost-efficient yard and train performance were delivered according to the company’s operational plan and customer expectations. Boychuk began his career at CN working as a Conductor, Yardmaster and Locomotive Engineer, and he was quickly promoted to managerial positions of increased responsibility located in Western Canada, Eastern Canada and the U.S.

Boychuk holds a business and leadership certificate from the University of Notre Dame.

