Summit State Bank Ranks #18 on American Banker Magazine’s Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks list

SANTA ROSA, Calif., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit State Bank (Nasdaq: SSBI) announced that the bank has once again been named to American Banker Magazine’s Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks list. In its June 12, 2023 article, American Banker ranked Summit State Bank 18th on its Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks list based on three-year average return on equity (“ROE”) as of 12/31/22 (Source: Capital Performance Group). The rankings include publicly-traded banks with less than $2 billion in assets.



“We are honored to have made American Banker’s Top 200 list,” said Brian Reed, President and CEO. “Being listed in the Top 200 is a validation of our success in focusing on strong relationships with our clients and communities.”

About Summit State Bank

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Sonoma County, Summit State Bank, is an award-winning community bank serving the North Bay. The Bank serves small businesses, nonprofits and the community, with total assets of $1,147 billion and total equity of $93 million as of March 31, 2023. The Bank has built its reputation over the past 40 years by specializing in providing exceptional customer service and customized financial solutions to aid in the success of its customers.

Summit State Bank is dedicated to investing in and celebrating the diverse backgrounds, cultures and talents of its employees to create high performance and support the evolving needs of its customers and community it serves. The Bank has been consistently recognized for its achievements and has been awarded Best Places to Work in the North Bay, Top Community Bank Loan Producer, Raymond James Bankers Cup, Super Premier Performing Bank, and the Piper Sandler SM-ALL Star Award. For more information, visit www.summitstatebank.com.

Forward-looking Statements

The financial results in this release are preliminary. Final financial results and other disclosures will be reported in Summit State Bank’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2023 and may differ materially from the results and disclosures in this release due to, among other things, the completion of final review procedures, the occurrence of subsequent events or the discovery of additional information.

