Sarah Williamson appointed to the EXL Board of Directors

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, announced that Sarah Williamson, chief executive officer, board member and strategy officer, has been named to EXL’s board of directors as an independent director effective June 20, 2023.



“Sarah has extensive experience in investment management, mergers & acquisitions, and corporate governance and has honed her focus on long-term investing while being a distinguished leader with more than 25 years of global business experience,” said Vikram S. Pandit, chairperson of the board of EXL. “We are grateful to have Sarah’s perspective which will contribute to our board’s ability to identify and seize growth opportunities, ensuring our organization remains at the forefront of innovation.”

“With her extensive experience in business and capital deployment strategies, Sarah brings a fresh perspective to our board,” said Rohit Kapoor, vice chairperson and chief executive officer of EXL. “She will help fuel our strategic decision-making processes and drive us towards even greater success in the ever-evolving business landscape.”

"I am excited to join the innovative thinkers at EXL, leveraging data-led insights to navigate the complex landscape of insurance, healthcare, financial services and other business sectors,” said Williamson. “I will work with the board to unlock untapped potential, shape strategies and propel these sectors’ future solutions. This is our chance to make an impact, leverage new cutting-edge technologies and embark on a transformational journey.”

Williamson is currently the chief executive officer of FCLTGlobal, a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to focus capital on the long term to support a sustainable and prosperous economy. Prior to joining FCLTGlobal, she spent over 20 years with Wellington Management, a private, independent investment management firm, including as a Partner and Director of Alternative Investments. Before Wellington Management, Williamson was a senior engagement manager at McKinsey & Company, a special assistant at the U.S. Department of State, and a Goldman Sachs mergers and acquisitions investment banker. She also serves as a Director of Evercore (NYSE:EVR) where she is a member of the audit committee and the compensation committee.

