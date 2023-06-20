The Global Tail Spend Management Solutions Market

New York, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tail Spend Management Solutions Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06468642/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the tail spend management solutions market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increasing focus on cost reduction, the growing complexity of supply chain management, and the adoption of cloud-based solutions.



The tail spend management solutions market is segmented as below:

By Solution

• Spend analytics

• Order management

• Contract management



By End-user

• BFSI

• Transportation and logistics

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increased adoption of AI and ML as one of the prime reasons driving the tail spend management solutions market growth during the next few years. Also, integration with e-procurement systems and focus on user experience will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the tail spend management solutions market covers the following areas:

• Tail spend management solutions market sizing

• Tail spend management solutions market forecast

• Tail spend management solutions market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading tail spend management solutions market vendors that include ASM Technologies Ltd., Basware Corp., Capita Plc, Corcentric Inc., Fairmarkit Inc., Ivalua Inc., JAGGAER LLC, Logistic Solution Inc., NB Ventures Inc., SAP SE, Simfoni Ltd., Technology Concepts Group International, UNA, V LINE Europe GmbH, Zycus Inc., and Proactis Holdings plc. Also, the tail spend management solutions market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06468642/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________