Plastic Ampoules Market to Exceed US$ 487.2 Mn by 2031; The Pharmaceuticals Segment Held Major Share in 2022 | TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States , June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The Global Plastic Ampoules Market was valued at US$ 239.7 Mn in 2022 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2031.



Rise in utilization of plastic ampoules in packaging applications in the food & beverages, personal care, and cosmetics industries is anticipated to drive the market. Manufacturers in the plastic ampoules market are focusing on development of convenient packaging made from polyethylene and polypropylene to cater to the packaging requirements of these end-use industries especially the pharmaceutical industry.



Surge in demand for a range of healthcare and pharmaceutical products, such as vaccines, injectables, and medications is anticipated to accelerate market development. Plastic ampoules have emerged as a versatile packaging for a wide range of pharmaceutical products. The consistent focus of plastics packaging companies on unveiling plastic ampoules that meet latest safety standards is anticipated to broaden market outlook. Significant utilization of plastic ampoules in parenteral drug administration applications is expected to propel the market

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 239.7 Mn Estimated Value US$ 487.2 Mn Growth Rate - CAGR 8.2% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 310 Pages Market Segmentation By Manufacturing Process, Capacity, Ampoule Design, End-use Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America

Key Findings of Study

Surge in Demand for Open-funnel Designs in Plastic Ampoules: The open-funnel plastic ampoule design segment is anticipated to account for significant market share from 2023 to 2031. Rise in demand for plastic ampoules with open-funnel designs is expected to drive the segment. Packaging companies in the plastic ampoules market are incorporating advanced tamper-resistant features, such as usage of twist-off or snap-off designs, to increase revenue.



Considerable demand for plastic ampoules with novel designs for liquid injectables is anticipated to fuel market development. Furthermore, significant demand for antibacterial plastic ampoules is anticipated to offer lucrative business opportunities for companies in the market in the next few years.

Companies are expected to tap into the significant revenue potential from rise in popularity of ampoules made from recyclable plastics and eco-friendly additives. An instance is rapid increase in demand for ampoules made from low-density polyethylene (LDPE). Rise in R&D on child-resistant pharmaceutical packaging solutions made of plastics is expected to augment market size.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Europe is anticipated to constitute leading market share from 2023 to 2031. Rise in demand for tamper-resistant pharmaceutical packaging, especially child-resistant packaging, presents substantial opportunities to companies in the region. Surge in utilization of plastic ampoules in multiple industries is likely to augment market development in the next few years.



Key Drivers

Rise in demand for single-dose or unit dose package made from high-quality plastics is a key driver of the plastic ampoules market. Rapid increase in preference for plastics packaging over glass containers in several end-use industries, such as healthcare, pharmaceutical, personal care, and food & beverages, is expected to drive the market. This is ascribed to several benefits such as ease of opening of the packaging cap, lower risk of contamination (than glass packaging), and ease of storage, handling, and transportation of ampoules made of plastic materials.

Increaser in initiatives to adopt bio-based plastics in the packaging industry is a key factor expected to drive plastic ampoules market development. Sharpening focus of the packaging industry on reducing reliance on fossil fuels and increase adoption of renewable resources in plastics packaging are expected to boost the market in the next few years.

Competition Landscape

A large number of local and regional players are competing against each other and among regional players in the plastic ampoules market. Leading companies operating in the market are:

VALMAPAK LLC

CDM LAVOISER

Fresenius Kabi

James Alexander Corporation

Merck KgaA

B. Barun SE

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Inc.

Pin Mao Plastic Industry Co. Ltd.

TekniPlex Healthcare



Plastic Ampoules Market Segmentation

The plastic ampoules market is segmented based on

Capacity

Up to 2 ml

3 to 5 ml

6 to 8 ml

Above 8 ml

Manufacturing Process

Injection Molding, Filling, Sealing

Blow Molding, Filling, Sealing

Ampoule Design

Straight Stem

Open Funnel

Closed Funnel

Others (Double Tip, etc.)

End-use

Pharmaceutical

Chemical

Veterinary

Spa Products

Dental

Cosmetics & Beauty Aids

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



