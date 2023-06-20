The Global High-End Stick Vacuum Cleaner Market

New York, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global High-End Stick Vacuum Cleaner Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06468638/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the high-end stick vacuum cleaner market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing popularity of luxury home appliances, social factors driving adoption of high-end stick vacuum cleaners in urban areas, and growing awareness regarding cleanliness and hygienic.



The high-end stick vacuum cleaner market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Application

• Residential

• Commercial



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing demand from online retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the high-end stick vacuum cleaner market growth during the next few years. Also, growing popularity of cordless and lightweight stick vacuum cleaners and growing constructions in non-residential sector will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the high-end stick vacuum cleaner market covers the following areas:

• High-end stick vacuum cleaner market sizing

• High-end stick vacuum cleaner market forecast

• High-end stick vacuum cleaner market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading high-end stick vacuum cleaner market vendors that include AB Electrolux, Alfred Karcher SE and Co KG, Atrix International Inc., BISSELL Homecare Inc., Dyson Group Co., iVision Vacuum srl, JS Global Lifestyle Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Corp., Midea Group Co. Ltd., Miele and Cie. KG, Numatic International Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Proscenic, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SEB Developpement SA, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., Tineco Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd., and Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd.. Also, the high-end stick vacuum cleaner market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

