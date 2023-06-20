The Global Ethnic Wear Market

New York, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ethnic Wear Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06468635/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the expansion of the fashion industry boosting ethnic wear demand, increased presence on social media platforms, and increased disposable income.



The ethnic wear market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Women

• Men

• Kids



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increased online presence of ethnic wear as one of the prime reasons driving the ethnic wear market growth during the next few years. Also, a collaboration of vendors with celebrities and eco-friendly fabric demand will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ethnic wear market vendors that include Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., BIBA Apparels Pvt. Ltd., Diwan Saheb Fashions Pvt. Ltd., ELIE SAAB, Esika World, Fabindia Overseas Pvt. Ltd., High Street Essentials Pvt. Ltd., House of Torani, Kalki Fashion, Landmark Group, Lemlem, Mr Dulha, Nesavaali Ltd., Ochre and Black Pvt. Ltd., Rain and Rainbow, Raymond Ltd., Shanghai Tang, TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd., Thebe Magugu Ltd., and Vedant Fashions Ltd.. Also, the ethnic wear market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

