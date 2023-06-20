The Global Sparkling Water Market

New York, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sparkling Water Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06468631/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the sparkling water market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by frequent product launches, a rising number of health-conscious consumers, and increased mergers and acquisitions.



The sparkling water market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Hypermarkets and supermarkets

• Convenience stores

• Online

• On-trade and independent retailers



By Product

• Unflavored drinking water

• Flavored drinking water



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the changing consumer lifestyle as one of the prime reasons driving the sparkling water market growth during the next few years. Also, innovative ingredients gaining popularity and increased online penetration will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sparkling water market vendors that include Anheuser Busch InBev SA NV, Aqua Maestro Inc., Big Watt Beverage Co., Boca Foods and Beverages Pvt. Ltd., Carpathian Springs SA, Cloud Water Brands, Danone SA, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Klarbrunn, National Beverage Corp., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Primo Water Corp., RHODIUS Mineralquellen und Beverages GmbH and Co. KG, Shepley Spring Ltd., Talking Rain Beverage Co., The Coca Cola Co., Volay Brands LLC, VOSS of Norway AS, and WakeWater Beverage Co.. Also, the sparkling water market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

