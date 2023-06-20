The Global Fruit Yogurt Market

New York, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fruit Yogurt Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06468629/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the fruit yogurt market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising launch of fruit yogurts, health benefits, and growing investment in product innovation.



The fruit yogurt market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

• Convenience stores

• Online

• Others



By Product

• Spoonable yogurt

• Drinkable yogurt



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing use of superfruits in yogurts as one of the prime reasons driving the fruit yogurt market growth during the next few years. Also, growing adoption of drinkable yogurt and growing collaborations and acquisition will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the fruit yogurt market covers the following areas:

• Fruit yogurt market sizing

• Fruit yogurt market forecast

• Fruit yogurt market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fruit yogurt market vendors that include Arla Foods amba, Britannia Industries Ltd., Chobani Global Holdings LLC, Cocoberry, Dairy Australia, Danone SA, Emmi UK Ltd., Fage International SA, General Mills Inc., Gjirofarm, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Kiwi Yogurt, Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., Nestle SA, New England Cheesemaking Supply Co. Inc., Parag Milk Foods Ltd., Sun Valley Dairy, Trader Joes, Unternehmensgruppe Theo Muller, and Yogurberry Australia Pty Ltd.. Also, the fruit yogurt market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06468629/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________