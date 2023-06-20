TEMAS RESOURCES COMPLETES SHARE CONSOLIDATION

Vancouver, British Columbia, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Temas Resources Corp. (CSE: TMAS; OTCQB: TMASF) (“Temas” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce further to its news release of June 8, 2023, announcing the Company’s intention to consolidate all of its issued and outstanding common shares (each, a “Common Share”, the “Common Shares”) on the basis of nine (9) existing Common Shares for one (1) new Common Share (the “Consolidation”) will be effective Monday, June 26, 2023 (the “Effective Date”). The Record Date for the consolidation is set as at Tuesday, June 27, 2023.



The Company’s Common Shares will commence trading under the current trading symbol “TMAS” at the opening of trading on June 26, 2023 on a post-consolidated basis.

On the Effective Date, all outstanding share certificates/DRS Statements will be deemed cancelled and the transfer agent will mail out replacement share certificates/DRS Statements to all shareholders.

The Company’s new CUSIP number is 87975Q209 and its new ISIN is CA87975Q2099.

About Temas Resources

Temas Resources Corp. (CSE: TMAS) (OTCQB: TMASF) is focused on the advanced La Blache and Lac Brule Iron-Titanium-Vanadium projects in Quebec. The critical metals the Company is exploring for are key to our national mineral independence. Additionally, the Company invests in and works to apply its green mineral recovery technologies across its mining portfolio to reduce the environmental impact and carbon footprint of metal extraction through advanced processing and patented leaching technologies.

All public filings for the Company can be found on the SEDAR website www.sedar.com. For more information about the Company, please visit www.temasresources.com.

For further information or investor relations inquiries:



Samuel “Kyler” Hardy

President and CEO, Director

E-mail: khardy@cronincapital.ca

Tel: (604) 428-9480

