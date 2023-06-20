Carnegie Endowment for International Peace Opens New West Coast Office in California

Palo Alto, CA, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace is announcing the launch of Carnegie California , its new West Coast office and program, in Palo Alto.

To mark the opening, Carnegie California will convene an event , in San Francisco on Thursday, June 22, to discuss California’s influence and connections to the wider world. The program will begin at 4:00 p.m. and feature remarks from California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis, U.S. Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo, FEMA Senior Official Performing the Duties of Deputy Administrator Victoria Salinas, and Carnegie Endowment Nonresident Fellow Francis Fukuyama.

“We are expanding the Carnegie Endowment in California because our mission depends on engaging with key decisionmakers beyond our nation’s capital on some of the world’s most pressing challenges — from the future of democracy to technology to climate,” said Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar, president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. “In opening Carnegie California, we look forward to contributing to the key discourse California, the West Coast, and the nation, and building new relationships connecting the region to the greater global community.”

“Today marks a new and exciting chapter for the Carnegie Endowment,” said Penny Pritzker, the chairman of the Carnegie Endowment Board of Trustees and former U.S. secretary of commerce. “I am honored to support Carnegie California in the coming years as it continues the institution’s commitment to taking on increasingly complex global issues and advancing international peace.”

The Carnegie Endowment has been a leading voice shaping global cooperation and key international policy issues for over a century. Carnegie California adds to this global expertise by bringing on-the-ground insights on issues crucial to the world, such as technology governance, transpacific relationships, and the importance and impact of subnational regions on climate change, migration, and democracy.

Carnegie California’s founding director, Ian Klaus , is a leading expert on urbanization, geopolitics, and global challenges with extensive experience as a practitioner of subnational diplomacy. Klaus oversees Carnegie California’s team of distinguished experts, including Mark Baldassare , Kiran Jain , Didi Kuo , Kenji E. Kushida , Nancy Kwak , and Cecilia Hyunjung Mo .

“I’m thrilled to take on the role of laying the groundwork out west with Carnegie California and leading an exceptional team producing first-class research and analysis,” Klaus said. “What happens in California matters to the world, and what happens in the world matters to California.”

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace is a nonpartisan global think tank. In a complex, changing, and increasingly contested world, the Carnegie Endowment generates strategic ideas and independent analysis, supports diplomacy, and trains the next generation of international scholar-practitioners to help countries and institutions take on the most difficult global problems and advance international peace.

