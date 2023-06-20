Patti Brennan Ranks #18 in Barron’s Top 100 Women Advisors in the Nation

WEST CHESTER, Pa., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Financial, Inc., a financial planning and wealth management firm that oversees just under $2 billion of assets under management, today announced that Patti Brennan, CEO has moved up the ranks from #22 last year to the #18 spot this year in Barron’s Top 100 Women Advisors in the Nation. America’s top female advisors, as identified by Barron’s, was published on Friday, June 16, 2023. The ranking reflects assets overseen by the advisors and their teams, the revenues generated for the firms and the quality of the advisor’s practices. Brennan has consistently remained on this exclusive list, as well as being inducted into the Barron’s Hall of Fame in the Fall of 2019, a distinction held only by a handful of advisors in America.

The annual ranking is assembled from extensive research examining assets under management, revenue generated by advisors for their firms, and quality of the advisors' practices. Investment performance is a case by case basis; however, evaluations include examination of regulatory records, internal company documents, and 100-plus points of data provided by the advisors themselves.

Brennan is optimistic about the increase in percentage of female advisors in the industry. “I have always believed that women have been somewhat underestimated in the financial services industry. It is wonderful to see more women building successful financial planning and wealth management firms. I am particularly grateful to Barron’s for continuing to support the efforts of financial advisors nationally, through their conferences, summits, podcasts and publications. They are working to provide best practices and relay relevant and timely information.”

On a local level, Brennan proudly serves on the Board for the Penn Medicine Chester County Hospital, the YMCA of Greater Brandywine and Connect Thru Cancer. She has formerly served on the Boards of the Chester County Economic Development Council and SEEDCO. As the President and CEO of Key Financial for over 30 years, Brennan provides comprehensive wealth management with integrated strategies that are unique to each client. Known for her ability to see the impact of the little details on the big picture, Brennan is known for communicating complex financial concepts in simple, understandable and meaningful terms. Brennan has guided standing room only audiences with her wisdom, perspective and practical advice through some of the most challenging times in our country. Brennan and her team also produce The Patti Brennan Show, a podcast dedicated to helping improve the listener's net worth. It can be found on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Spotify. The show is biweekly and covers timely financial topics as well as economic forecasts and market discussions.

Key Financial, Inc. provides comprehensive financial planning and wealth management services and is located at 1045 Andrew Drive Suite A West Chester, PA. For information about the firm's planning services or to speak with Patti Brennan, call (610)429-9050 or visit www.keyfinancialinc.com.

Securities offered through Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Insurance services offered through Patricia Brennan are independent of Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. Advisory services offered through Key Financial, Inc., a registered investment advisor not affiliated with Royal Alliance Associates, Inc.

The "Barron's Top 100 Women Advisors in the Nation" is a select group of individuals who are screened on a number of different criteria. Among the factors that advisors are assessed include their assets under management, revenues, the quality of service provided to clients, and their adherence to high standards of industry regulatory compliance. Portfolio performance is not a factor. Please see www.barrons.com for more information.

The "Barron's Hall of Fame" is a select group of individuals who are screened on a number of different criteria. Among factors the survey takes into consideration are the overall size and success of practices, the quality of service provided to clients, adherence to high standards of industry regulatory compliance, and leadership in "best practices" of wealth management. Portfolio performance is not a factor. Please see www.barrons.com for more information.



Third-party rankings and recognitions are no guarantee of future investment success and do not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results. These ratings should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor by any client nor are they representative of any one client's evaluation.