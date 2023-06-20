Lilium and UrbanV to collaborate on vertiports in Italy, the French Riviera and beyond

MUNICH, Germany, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electric mobility is taking shape in Italy and the French Riviera. Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM), developer of the first all-electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) jet and UrbanV, a leader in vertiport design and management, have announced their partnership for the development of Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) infrastructure. The companies’ partnership to develop vertiport infrastructure will enable eVTOL networks for Lilium aircraft and customers with an initial focus on Italy and the French Riviera, where UrbanV will launch its operations, with potential for further markets in the future.



UrbanV brings efficient and sustainable advanced air mobility to urban centers with its extensive design and infrastructure expertise for the development of vertiports. Lilium will benefit from their strong foothold and key airport access in Rome, Venice, Bologna, Nice, Cannes, St. Tropez, and surrounding areas. Initial focus will be on creating the infrastructure to enable first sustainable eVTOL routes.

Vertiports – take-off and landing areas for eVTOL aircraft the size of a helipad – are a key component in realizing the enormous potential of the Lilium Jet. Vertiports provide access to sustainable, high speed, and affordable services to connect communities. Lilium and UrbanV’s partnership will facilitate the movement of people more rapidly and efficiently, while being instrumental in delivering some of the first premium eVTOL flights within Europe.

Sebastien Borel, CCO of Lilium said: “As we continue to collaborate with key partners globally, with strong expertise and experience in key markets, our partnership with UrbanV helps to reimagine regional air transport infrastructure. With extensive experience and entrepreneurship in developing the correct infrastructure for eVTOL flight, UrbanV brings a wealth of talent and strong technical expertise to make our ambition to deliver sustainable regional air travel a reality.”

Ivan Bassato, Chairman of UrbanV said: “At UrbanV, we aim to improve people’s lives by enabling a fast, efficient, safe, and clean alternative to existing transport solutions. With our vertiport networks, we are building a technology-agnostic platform for operators to provide new and innovative zero-emission transport services. We see Lilium as one of the leading eVTOL makers in the world and we are excited to partner with them, to ensure that their revolutionary jet can safely land and take off from any of our UrbanV vertiports in Italy, France, and anywhere else in the world.”

About Lilium

Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM) is creating a sustainable and accessible mode of high-speed, regional transportation for people and goods. Using the Lilium Jet, an all-electric vertical take-off and landing jet, offering leading capacity, low noise, and high performance with zero operating emissions, Lilium is accelerating the decarbonization of air travel. Working with aerospace, technology, and infrastructure leaders, and with planned launch networks announced in Germany, the United States, Brazil, and the UK, Lilium’s 800+ strong team includes approximately 450 aerospace engineers and a leadership team responsible for delivering some of the most successful aircraft in aviation history. Founded in 2015, Lilium’s headquarters and manufacturing facilities are in Munich, Germany, with teams based across Europe and the U.S. To learn more, visit lilium.com

About UrbanV

UrbanV is a company established with the purpose to develop all activities related to Urban Air Mobility (“UAM”) and Advanced Air Mobility (“AAM”) which include but are not limited to: the study, the design, the construction, the maintenance and the management of the vertiports (airports for eVTOLs); the supply and management, individually or in collaboration with other subjects, of ground and / or in-flight services to passengers and commercial operators using AAM and UAM services; consultancy activities (such as feasibility studies and design of infrastructure) for the AAM and UAM sectors. For further information, go to www.urbanv.com

Lilium Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Lilium Group’s proposed business and business model, the markets and industry in which Lilium N.V. and its subsidiaries (collectively, the “Lilium Group”) operate or intend to operate, the Lilium Group’s partnership with UrbanV, the anticipated timing of the commercialization and launch of the Lilium Group’s business in phases and the expected results of the Lilium Group’s business and business model, including when launched in phases. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on management’s current expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risk and uncertainties and subject to change at any time. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the projections or forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release include those discussed in Lilium’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Lilium Group assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

