Role-based Access Control Market to exceed $22 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

The role-based access control market valuation is expected to surpass USD 22 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc .

The study cites that the increasing digitalization and cloud dependence are primarily driving the industry trends. The rapid adoption of cloud computing has necessitated the need for effective access control mechanisms. Role-based access control (RBAC) provides a standardized approach to manage access across both on-premises and cloud-based resources. As organizations migrate their infrastructure and applications to the cloud, RBAC solutions maintains control over access and protects sensitive data. In addition, wider integration with identity and access management solutions is set fuel RBAC industry expansion.

The role-based access control market from service segment will display substantial growth from 2023 to 2032, with the surge of digital technologies and the expansion of IT infrastructure. Businesses are adopting complex IT frameworks which is encouraging them to opt for specialized knowledge and expertise to implement RBAC systems successfully. Service providers offer consulting, implementation, customization, and integration services tailored to the specific needs of organizations, making it easier for them to adopt RBAC solutions.

The role-based access control market share from large enterprises segment will exhibit a decent progression through 2032, driven by improved scalability and efficiency offered by RBAC solutions over a vast array of data. These solutions allow centralized management of access rights, making it easier to handle a large user base. With RBAC, administrators can assign and revoke access privileges based on roles, rather than individually managing permissions for each user. The accountability of these solutions in meeting regulatory requirements by maintaining proper access controls and audit trails is favoring their adoption in large enterprises.





Europe role-based access control market will demonstrate remarkable growth during 2023 and 2032, due to increasing cybersecurity threats. Europe is witnessing a significant rise in cyber threats and data breaches, driving the demand for RBAC for a robust security framework. RBAC solutions provide access privileges based on users' roles and responsibilities, reducing the risk of unauthorized access and data breaches. Organizations in the region are increasingly adopting RBAC solutions to enhance their cybersecurity posture and protect sensitive information, contributing to market value.

Some of the key companies profiled in the role-based access control market report include Amazon Web Services, Inc., Mircrosoft Corporation, SolarWinds, Oracle Corporation Inc., BeyondTrust Corporation, IBM Corporation Inc., JumpCloud, ForgeRock, Ping Identity (Thoma Bravo), Okta, Inc., and SecureAuth.

In December 2022, Mircrosoft Corporation, a technology firm, announced the launch of a new functionality of RBAC for applications for Exchange Online exclusively. With this, the company aims to expand its RBAC approach portfolio and achieve a breakthrough in the traditional application access policies.

In April 2022, Amazon Web Services Inc.’s Amazon Redshift announced full support for RBAC. The new feature will help users to rationalize the administration of security privileges in Amazon Redshift, allowing users to access the data warehouse from their chosen analytics tool.

