Japan Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Industry to Grow at a CAGR 8.2% from 2022 to 2027

Japan to witness high growth of the ASRS market

An Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) is a highly advanced material handling system that utilizes computer-controlled material handling systems to automatically deposit and retrieve items from assigned storage locations. An ASRS is used to obtain high accuracy, efficiency, and high-throughput inventory management in automotive, chemical, aviation, electronics & semiconductor, e-commerce, retail, food & beverage, healthcare, and metals & heavy machinery.

The system includes a range of racks, shelves, bins, and automated machinery like cranes, conveyors, and shuttles that efficiently transport items to and from storage locations. As per a report by MarketsandMarkets, the ASRS market is estimated to reach USD 11.8 billion by 2027; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2022−2027. Factors such as the thriving e-commerce industry, high demand from the automotive industry, and increasing need for better inventory control in several sectors are contributing toward the accelerating ASRS market.

Asia Pacific is predicted to witness a high growth rate in the global ASRS industry . The sectors such as automotive, electronics & semiconductor, and healthcare is growing rapidly in the region, which is predicted to drive the ASRS market. Further, Japan is one of the world’s leading hubs for the technology ecosystem, so the adoption of ASRS in the country is rapidly increasing. Factors such as high population density have resulted in limited space for warehousing and distribution centers, due to which there is an increasing demand for ASRS technology. Optimizing vertical space enables more efficient use of the available warehouse area, which is done with the help of the ASRS system.

Furthermore, Japan is also home to some of the primary key players of the ASRS market, such as Daifuku, Murata Machinery, and Toyota Industries. The presence of key players in the country is further fueling the growth of ASRS. The Japanese government has also been promoting the adoption of automation and technology in various industries, including warehousing and logistics. Additionally, the government of Japan is also taking initiatives to boost electric vehicle manufacturing in the country. The Government of Japan has set a target that all new cars sold till 2035 must be environmentally friendly. This will propel automotive production in the country, contributing to the ASRS market demand. Besides, adopting ASRS systems in Japan has been driven by the need to improve efficiency and reduce costs. Using ASRS systems reduces the need for manual labor, which can be time-consuming and costly. With ASRS technology, goods can be stored and retrieved quickly and accurately, leading to increased productivity, and reduced operational costs.

Top Key Market Players in Japan Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) companies

Daifuku (Japan),

Murata Machinery (Japan),

SSI Schaefer (Germany),

TGW Logistics (Austria), and

Kardex (Switzerland) among others

