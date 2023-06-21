CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. - CRL

NEW ORLEANS, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until July 18, 2023 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL), if they purchased the Company’s securities between May 5, 2020 and February 21, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts.



Get Help

Charles River investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nyse-crl/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Charles River and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On February 22, 2023, pre-market, the Company disclosed that it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice relating to an ongoing investigation in conjunction with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service into the supply chain and illegal importation of non-human primates for research, and that the Company voluntarily suspended shipments of primates from Cambodia, which would negatively impact its earnings for the year and would reduce revenue growth by 200 basis points to 400 basis points.

On this news, shares of Charles River fell $24.51, or 10%, to close at $219.09 per share on February 22, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The case is Coleman v. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., et al., No. 23-cv-11132.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.