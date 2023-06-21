Notice of Convening Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholder of Nordic Fibreboard AS

English Estonian

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Nordic Fibreboard AS (registry code: 11421437, address: Rääma 31, Pärnu 80044, hereinafter the Company) will be held on the 13th of July 2023 at 10:00 am at the office of Nordic Fibreboard AS, Rääma 31 Pärnu 80044

Registration of participants will start at the venue of the meeting at 09:45. Registration will end at 10:00.

The list of shareholders entitled to participate at the Extraordinary General Meeting will be fixed 7 (seven) days before the Extraordinary General Meeting, i.e. on 6 July 2023, as at the end of workday of Nasdaq CSD Estonian settlement system.

The agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting with the proposals of the Supervisory Board:

Changes in the Supervisory Board



Proposal of the Supervisory Board:



1) to recall Trond Brekke from the position of Supervisory Board member of Nordic Fibreboard AS;

At the Supervisory Board meeting held on June 20 2023, Trond Brekke announced his decision to resign from the Supervisory Board of Nordic Fibreboard AS.



2) to elect Aigar Kallas to the position of Supervisory Board member with the term of five (5) years as of the adoption of this resolution.

Aigar Kallas is graduated from the Estonian Agricultural University as a Forest Engineer in 1995. Entered the government service in Estonia shortly after, with a task to assist on National Forest Policy formulation and preparation for restructuring of the public forestry administration. Received a masters degree (M.Sc) from the University of California, Berkeley in Agricultural and Resource Economics in 2000: Aigar Kallas have held several managerial jobs in forestry at both public and private sector in Estonia and neighboring countries. 2007-2022 worked as the Managing Director of the Estonian State-owned forestry company RMK. Aigar Kallas is a proud father of two daughters.







As of the date of publishing of the announcement, the share capital of Nordic Fibreboard AS is 449,906,10 euros. The company has 4,499,061 no par value shares and each share gives one vote.

For registration, we kindly ask the participants to submit the following documents:

shareholders who are natural persons are required to submit their identity document; representatives must submit a power of attorney issued in a format reproducible in writing; the representative of a shareholder who is a legal person must submit a valid extract of the register where the person is registered and which provides the right of representation of the shareholder (legal representation) as well as the identity document. Representatives who are not legal representatives must also submit a valid power of attorney issued in a format reproducible in writing.

A shareholder may inform the Company of the appointment of a representative or withdrawal of the power of attorney prior to the Extraordinary General Meeting, by sending the corresponding notice to the e-mail address of the Company group@nordicfibreboard.com or by delivering the notice in a format which can be reproduced in writing to the Company's office Rääma 31, Pärnu, Pärnu country, between 09:00 and 16:00 by using the respective forms published on the webpage of the Company located at https://group.nordicfibreboard.com/en/investor/extraordinary-general-meeting . Should a shareholder wish to inform the Company about the appointment of a representative or withdrawal of the power of attorney granted to a representative prior to the Extraordinary General Meeting, the corresponding notice must be delivered and received by the Company at the latest by 23:59 on July 10, 2023.

All documents related to the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company will be available to the shareholders on the Company´s webpage https://group.nordicfibreboard.com/en/investor/extraordinary-general-meeting and at the Company's office at location at Rääma 31, Pärnu, Pärnu country, during working days from 09:00 to 16:00 from the notification of convening the Extraordinary General Meeting until the day of the Extraordinary General Meeting. Please contact us in advance at group@nordicfibreboard.com to request access to the documents.

All shareholders shall have the right to receive from the Management Board information on the Company's operations at the Extraordinary General Meeting. The Management Board may refuse to give information, if there is a reason to presume that this may cause significant damage to the interests of the Company. Where the Management Board refuses to give information, a shareholder may demand that the legality of the shareholder's demand be decided by the Extraordinary General Meeting or submit, within 2 weeks after the refusal, an application to a court in proceedings on petition in order to obligate the Management Board to give information.

Any questions regarding the agenda items of the Extraordinary General Meeting may be addressed to the Company's e‑mail address group@nordicfibreboard.com .

Shareholders, whose shares represent at least 1/20 of the share capital of the Company, may demand the inclusion of additional items on the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting, if the corresponding request is filed in writing at least 15 days prior to the General Meeting, i.e. at the latest by 11:59 pm on 28 June 2023, at the e-mail address group@nordicfibreboard.com or to the Company's location at Rääma 31, Pärnu, Pärnu country. A draft decision or rationale must be submitted at the same time as the proposal to supplement the agenda.

Shareholders, whose shares represent at least 1/20 of the share capital of the Company, may submit to the Company in writing a draft resolution on each agenda item, by posting the draft to the e-mail address group@nordicfibreboard.com or to the Company's location at Rääma 31, Pärnu, Pärnu country. The draft must be submitted in electronic form or by post so that it would be delivered to and received by the Company no later than 3 working days before the Extraordinary General Meeting, i.e. by 11:59 pm on 10 July 2023 at the latest.

Torfinn Losvik

CEO & Chairman of the Management Board

Phone: + 372 56 99 09 88

E-mail: torfinn.losvik@nordicfibreboard.com

