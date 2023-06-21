INVL Renewable Energy Fund I raise another EUR 5 million from investors

English Lithuanian

The INVL Renewable Energy Fund I which is under managed by INVL Asset Management and invests in renewable energy projects raised a further EUR 5 million from investors to reach a size of EUR 57.9 million.

“We value investors’ trust in the development of renewable energy by our fund. The proceeds of this placement will be used for construction of solar parks in Romania and Poland markets,” says Liudas Liutkevičius, the managing partner of the INVL Renewable Energy Fund I.

Currently the INVL Renewable Energy Fund I is focusing on the Romanian and Polish markets, where the fund’s managers see big growth potential. Those countries need new renewable electricity generation capacity due to specifics of the production balance while their governments are supporting the expansion of renewable energy.

The fund’s portfolio of projects under development has a total capacity of more than 470 megawatts (MW). That includes investments in 8 solar parks projects in Romania, construction of which should be completed by the end of 2025. Total investments of over EUR 330 million are envisaged in the fund’s renewable energy projects in Romania. Once construction work on projects in Poland is complete, the plan is to sell those solar plants to end consumers that want to cover their own electricity needs.

Renewable energy is an attractive asset class from an environmental, economic and energy independence perspective. Investing in this fund gives investors a chance to diversify their assets geographically and contribute to mitigating the effects of climate change.

The minimum investment in the INVL Renewable Energy Fund I is EUR 125,000. The total duration of the fund is 7 years (until August 2028) and its investment period is 4 years (until August 2025). If needed, the fund’s operations can be extended for a further 2 years.

Important notice

This is a marketing communication of information nature, which is not and shall not be construed as an offer to purchase investment units of a collective investment undertaking, an investment recommendation, or investment research, as it is not designed to take into account the investment objectives, financial situation, or needs any concrete individual investor.

When investing, the investors assume the risk associated with the investment. The value of investments can both rise and fall, and an investor may recover less than he/she/it has invested. Past investment results do not guarantee the same results or profitability in the future. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Before making a decision to invest, a potential investors should, on their own or with the help of investment advisers, assess the suitability of the investment for them along with the taxes and fees related to the investment, consider all the risks related to the investment, and carefully read the rules, prospectus and other documents of the respective collective investment undertaking.

Units of this collective investment undertaking, mentioned in this press release may only be distributed to informed investors as defined in the Law on Collective Investment Undertakings for Informed Investors of the Republic of Lithuania, as amended and supplemented from time to time, and may not be distributed and transferred to any other clients.

About the INVL Renewable Energy Fund I

The INVL Renewable Energy Fund I was established on 20 July 2021 by INVL Asset Management as a sub-fund for informed investors. It invests in early- and mid-stage renewable energy projects (solar and wind), including the construction of new power plants, the development and/or acquisition of the infrastructure necessary for the operation of power plants, and effective management of existing power plants in the European Union and member states of the European Economic Area.

INVL Asset Management is part of INVL, the leading Baltic investment management and life insurance group.

About the INVL group

INVL is the leading investment management and life insurance group in the Baltic region. Its companies manage pension and mutual funds and life insurance directions, individual portfolios, private equity, and other alternative investments. Over 300,000 clients in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia and international investors have entrusted the group’s companies with the management of more than EUR 2 billion of assets. In the business for more than 30 years now, the group has solid experience in managing private equity assets and building market players that are leaders in their respective fields in the Baltic countries and Central and Eastern Europe.

The person authorised to provide additional information:

Liudas Liutkevičius

Managing Partner of the INVL Renewable Energy Fund I

liudas.liutkevicius@invl.com