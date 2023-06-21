Edf: Electricité de France Announces the Early Participation Results of its Tender Offer

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

Paris, June 21, 2023

Electricité de France Announces the Early Participation Results of its Tender Offer

Following the announcement on June 6, 2023 of its offer to purchase for cash any and all (the “Offer”) of its $1,500,000,000 Reset Perpetual Subordinated Notes which are admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (the “Notes”), Electricité de France (the “Company”) is announcing today the early participation results of the Offer, including the principal amount of Notes validly tendered and accepted at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time on June 20, 2023 (the “Early Participation Date”).

The terms and conditions of the Offer are described in the Offer to Purchase dated June 6, 2023 (the “Offer to Purchase”). Copies of the Offer to Purchase and other documentation are available (subject to offer restrictions) from Kroll Issuer Services Limited (the “Information Agent and the Tender Agent”) at https://deals.is.kroll.com/edf. Capitalized terms used in this announcement but not defined herein have the meanings given to them in the Offer to Purchase.

Summary table of the early participation results of the Offer

Title of Notes CUSIP/ISIN No. Amount Tendered and Accepted for Purchase Total Early Purchase Price (1) Early Participation Amount (1) Purchase Price (2) $1,500,000,000 Reset Perpetual Subordinated Notes CUSIP :

268317AM6

(Rule 144A)/

F2893TAM8 (Reg S)







ISIN :

US268317AM62

(Rule 144A)/ USF2893TAM83

(Reg S) $901,449,000 $995.00 $50.00 $945.00

(1) The Total Early Purchase Price payable for each Note will be a price per $1,000 in principal amount of such Note validly tendered at or prior to the Early Participation Date and accepted for purchase by the Company, and already includes the Early Participation Amount (which is expressed as an amount per $1,000 in principal amount of the Notes).

(2) The Purchase Price payable for each Note will be a price per $1,000 in principal amount of such Note validly tendered pursuant to the Offer after the Early Participation Date and at or prior to the Expiration Date and accepted for purchase by the Company.

Early Participation Results

According to information provided by the Information Agent and Tender Agent, $901,449,000 of the aggregate principal amount of the Notes was validly tendered at or prior to the Early Participation Date and not validly withdrawn.

All Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Participation Date have been accepted for purchase.

The settlement date for the Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Participation Date is expected to be June 22, 2023 (the “Early Settlement Date”).

For the avoidance of doubt, the Early Participation Date is not being extended and has expired as described in the Offer to Purchase. Holders of the Notes (the “Holders” and each, a “Holder”) wishing to participate in the Offer after the Early Participation Date will not receive the Early Participation Amount.

The Offer will continue until 5:00 p.m., New York City time on July 6, 2023, unless extended or earlier terminated (the “Expiration Date”). The Purchase Price for Notes validly tendered pursuant to the Offer after the Early Participation Date and at or prior to the Expiration Date and accepted for purchase by the Company will consist of the Total Early Purchase Price, minus the Early Participation Amount.

Total Early Purchase Price and Early Participation Amount

The “Total Early Purchase Price” for the Notes accepted for purchase by the Company is $995 per $1,000 of principal amount of Notes validly tendered at or prior to the Early Participation Date. This amount already includes the Early Participation Amount (which is expressed as an amount per $1,000 of principal amount of Notes) set forth in the table above.

In addition to the Total Early Purchase Price, Holders of Notes validly tendered on or prior to the Early Participation Date and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer will also receive accrued interest (“Accrued Interest”), which will be an amount (rounded to the nearest cent, with half a cent being rounded upward) equal to interest accrued and unpaid (including any outstanding arrears of interest and/or any additional interest amount) on the Notes from (and including) the immediately preceding interest payment date for the Notes (prior to the Early Settlement Date) to (but excluding) the Early Settlement Date. Accrued Interest will cease to accrue on the Early Settlement Date.1

This announcement does not contain the full terms and conditions of the Offer, which are contained in the Offer to Purchase prepared by the Company.

Further Information

Any questions about the Offer may be directed to the Dealer Managers for the Offer:

Dealer Managers for the Offer BNP Paribas

16 boulevard des Italiens

75009 Paris

France

Attention: Liability Management Group

Europe: +33 1 55 77 78 94

U.S.: +1 (212) 841-3059

U.S. Toll Free: +1 (888) 210-4358

Email: liability.management@bnpparibas.com BofA Securities Europe SA

51 Rue La Boétie

75008 Paris

France

Attention: Liability Management Group

Europe: +33 1 877 01057

U.S. Toll Free: +1 (888) 292-0070

U.S.: +1 (980) 387-3907

Email: DG.LM-EMEA@bofa.com Deutsche Bank Securities Inc.

1 Columbus Circle

New York, NY 10019

United States of America

Attention: Liability Management Group

Collect: (212) 250-2955

Toll-Free: (866) 627-0391

Any questions regarding procedures for accepting the Offer or requests for additional copies of the Offer to Purchase or related documents, which may be obtained free of charge, may be directed to the Information Agent and the Tender Agent for the Offer:

Information Agent and the Tender Agent for the Offer Kroll Issuer Services Limited

The Shard

32 London Bridge Street

London SE1 9SG

United Kingdom

U.S. Toll Free Number: +1 (800) 693-0284

Tel: +44 20 7704 0880

Attention: Owen Morris

Email: edf@is.kroll.com

Website: https://deals.is.kroll.com/edf



Attachment