Aporia Awarded as 2023 Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

Aporia, the observability platform for machine learning, is named a winner.



This year’s cohort includes representation from 31 economies on six continents.

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aporia, the leading ML observability platform, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum’s “Technology Pioneers.” Aporia provides real-time monitoring, insights and transparency for artificial intelligence and machine learning models, highlighting the need for responsible and explainable production AI/ML.

AI and ML models often operate as black boxes, making it difficult to monitor their behavior and ensure their reliability and accuracy over time. Data scientists and engineers face challenges in monitoring model performance, ensuring model explainability, conducting root cause analysis, and communicating insights to non-technical stakeholders.

Aporia addresses these challenges by providing comprehensive solutions for monitoring, improving performance, and gaining deeper understanding into the outcomes of ML models. With Aporia, data scientists can proactively monitor anomalies, data drift and performance issues in real time, promoting transparency, fairness, and informed decision-making in AI systems. The company’s mission to pinpoint misperformance in AI/ML models addresses the greater need for ethical and responsible AI across the globe as technological innovation continues.

The World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneers are early-stage companies that are at the forefront of new technologies and innovation and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

“We’re excited to welcome Aporia to our 2023 cohort of Technology Pioneers,” said Verena Kuhn, Head of Innovator Communities at the World Economic Forum. “Aporia and its fellow pioneers are at the forefront of innovation and disruption needed to help us solve the world's most pressing issues. We look forward to their contribution to the Forum's content work that brings together public and private sector to tackle these global issues."

As a Technology Pioneer, Aporia CEO Liran Hason will be invited to engage with the World Economic Forum, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues. Technology Pioneers will also be invited to join Forum events and discussions throughout the year, bringing together leading stakeholders from the public and private sector.

"This prestigious award validates our commitment to revolutionizing responsible AI and ML and addressing critical challenges,” said Hason. “We are honored to be recognized as a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum. Our team has put in tremendous effort to develop and bring innovation to our observability products, and it is rewarding to witness the global recognition of our endeavors."

This year’s Technology Pioneer cohort includes startups from 31 economies, with a third led by a woman chief executive. China has the second highest representation with 12 Technology Pioneers, behind the US with 29 companies.

More information on this year’s Technology Pioneers can be found here .

More information on past winners, information on the community and the application link can be found here .

About Aporia

Aporia is the ML observability platform, trusted by Fortune 500 companies and industry leaders – such as Lemonade, Bosch, Munich RE, Sixt, and Armis – to monitor, visualize and maximize the value of machine learning models in minutes. Aporia empowers data science and ML teams to confidently monitor, explain and gain insights to improve models in production. ( www.aporia.com )

About the World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. ( www.weforum.org )

About the Technology Pioneers

Launched in 2000, the Technology Pioneer community is composed of early-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society. The World Economic Forum provides the community with a platform to engage with public and private sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome the current crisis and build future resiliency.

The Technology Pioneers community is part of the Innovator Communities within the Forum's Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The Innovator Communities convene the world's leading global startups across different growth stages from early-stage Technology Pioneers to growth-stage Global Innovators and unicorn companies valued at more than $1 billion.