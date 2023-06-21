Innovative Technology: Advancements in the GCC Smart Indoor Garden Systems Market

Westford, USA, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the GCC Smart Indoor Garden Systems Market is experiencing a significant growth owing to technological advancements, such as green technologies, smart soil testers, smart home watering systems and hydroponic gardens. Hydroponics is a popular method of indoor gardening that involves growing plants without the use of soil.

Smart indoor gardening involves using advanced systems and devices that automate various processes such as lighting, watering and fertilizer dispersal to maintain optimal growing conditions for the plants. Using innovative and modern technologies, the system enables individuals to grow fresh fruits, flowers and herbs in urban areas.

Prominent Players in GCC Smart Indoor Garden Systems Market

Residential Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to the Rising Renovation Efforts

The enormous segment share of the residential construction industry can be attributed to the increase in residential development activity worldwide. Furthermore, the sector is expected to experience further expansion due to the increase in renovation efforts. For example, Canada is witnessing a surge in prospective residential developments such as Oxford Place, Rockcliffe lands redevelopment and garibaldi at Squamish Ski Resort, with an estimated value of 3.5 billion.

The markets in North America accounted for a significant portion of the revenue share in 2020 and is expected to maintain a steady growth rate throughout the forecast period. The growth is attributed to advancements in indoor vertical cultivation and farming techniques and solutions, providing a convenient and cost-effective way to grow fresh produce in limited spaces.

Fruits and Vegetables Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the Increasing Demand for Fresh, and Organic Produce

The fruits and vegetables segment dominates the market and is projected to continue leading during the forecast period. This is due to the significant revenue of fruits and vegetables in various regions. In addition, the growing demand for fresh, organic produce is driving the growth of this segment as individuals seek healthier and sustainable food options.

Regional markets in Asia Pacific smart indoor garden systems market is projected to experience the fastest revenue growth rate during the forecast period. The region is witnessing a surge in smart indoor gardening technology adoption, driven by increasing smart city projects and rapid urbanization in countries such as India and China.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the GCC smart indoor garden systems market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in GCC Smart Indoor Garden Systems Market

AeroFarms, a leading company in the vertical smart indoor farming industry, announced its merger with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp., a special-purpose acquisition company in 2021. This strategic move is expected to enhance AeroFarms' capabilities in understanding plant growth and development at various levels, enabling them to resolve agriculture-related supply chain issues.

LG Electronics (LG) announced the launch of its latest innovation, the LG Tiiun, in 2021. The new modem freestanding smart indoor gardening appliance enables individuals to cultivate vegetables, herbs and flowers from the comfort of their homes throughout the year. In addition, the device offers all the benefits of a full-featured garden without the worries of pests or unfavorable climates.

Key Questions Answered in GCC Smart Indoor Garden Systems Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

