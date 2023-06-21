Pano AI Awarded as 2023 Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

San Francisco, USA, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pano AI, the first company to offer a fully-managed solution for active wildfire detection using artificial intelligence, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum’s “Technology Pioneers” for 2023. Pano AI was recognized for its comprehensive solution that integrates mountaintop cameras, satellites, advanced connectivity, including 5G, artificial intelligence, and modern cloud software to detect and pinpoint new ignitions and alert fire professionals within minutes.

Pano AI’s actionable intelligence helps first responders get to the scene faster and more safely—with the right equipment, the latest information and enhanced coordination—so they can stop a new ignition in its tracks and better safeguard lives, communities and the environment. Since its inception, and especially in the past year, Pano AI has scaled rapidly, acquiring more than 12 new customers and partners across two countries and gaining recognition as a World Economic Forum Tech Pioneer and Most Innovative Company by Fast Company.

The World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneers are early-stage companies that are at the forefront of new technologies and innovation and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

“We’re excited to welcome Pano AI to our 2023 cohort of Technology Pioneers,” said Verena Kuhn, Head of Innovator Communities at the World Economic Forum. “Pano AI and its fellow pioneers are at the forefront of innovation and disruption needed to help us solve the world's most pressing issues. We look forward to their contribution to the Forum's content work that brings together public and private sector to tackle these global issues."

As a Technology Pioneer, Pano AI’s CEO, Sonia Kastner, will be invited to engage with the World Economic Forum, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues. Technology Pioneers will also be invited to join Forum events and discussions throughout the year, bringing together leading stakeholders from the public and private sector.

“We are honored to be selected as a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum,” said Kastner, CEO of Pano AI. "Being recognized among leading innovators and entrepreneurs is a testament to our commitment to revolutionize wildfire detection and advance society’s adaptation to a rapidly changing climate. This recognition not only validates our efforts but also provides us with a unique platform to collaborate with global leaders to address crucial industry and societal challenges."

Pano AI has expanded its presence to six states within the United States, namely California, Colorado, Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Montana. Additionally, the company operates in two Australian states, New South Wales and Queensland. As a result, Pano actively monitors a vast land area totaling 6.05 million acres on behalf of customers such PacifiCorp, Xcel Energy, Portland General Electric (PGE), Holy Cross Energy, Big Sky Fire Department, Aspen Fire Protection District, Telluride Fire Protection District, Boulder County, and Washington DNR for potential wildfire occurrences. This widespread coverage demonstrates Pano's commitment to safeguarding extensive regions from the threat of wildfires.

Arvind Satyam, Chief Commercial Officer at Pano AI and Young Global Leader at the World Economic Forum, echoed the excitement: "This prestigious recognition highlights our dedication to pushing the boundaries of technology and making a positive impact on society. It is an exciting opportunity to contribute to meaningful discussions and drive innovation in the industry on a global scale."

This year’s Technology Pioneer cohort includes startups tackling issues such as sustainability, climate change and healthcare from 31 economies, with a third led by a woman chief executive. China has the second highest representation with 12 Technology Pioneers, behind the US with 29 companies. More information on this year’s Technology Pioneers can be found here.

------------------------------

About Pano AI

Pano AI is the first company to offer a fully-integrated solution for active wildfire detection using artificial intelligence to help fire authorities identify and extinguish new ignitions before they become a threat. Harnessing the latest developments in cameras, 5G connectivity, artificial intelligence, and cloud-based software, Pano AI provides fire agencies with real-time actionable intelligence and situational awareness to coordinate an informed rapid response to wildfires before they escalate, safeguarding lives, communities, and the environment.



About the World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. (www.weforum.org).

About the Technology Pioneers

Launched in 2000, the Technology Pioneer community is composed of early-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society. The World Economic Forum provides the community with a platform to engage with public and private sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome the current crisis and build future resiliency. The Technology Pioneers community is part of the Innovator Communities within the Forum's Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The Innovator Communities convene the world's leading global startups across different growth stages from early-stage Technology Pioneers to growth-stage Global Innovators and unicorn companies valued at more than $1 billion.

