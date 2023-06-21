Four New Hudsonville Little Debbie® Ice Cream Flavors Added to Best-Selling Lineup

To celebrate, Hudsonville Ice Cream & Little Debbie launch sweepstakes to win free ice cream for a year

HOLLAND, Mich., June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Family-owned brands Hudsonville Ice Cream and Little Debbie® announce four new additions to their year-round line of snack cake ice cream flavors: Star Crunch, Unicorn Cakes, Fudge Rounds and Birthday Cake, plus expanded distribution to retailers nationwide. All flavors are available in pint-sizes. To find Hudsonville Little Debbie ice cream at a retailer near you, click here. MSRP ranges from $2.50-$3.69.

The four new flavors join the original Hudsonville Little Debbie ice cream line that launched in February of 2022 exclusively at Walmart. Original flavors include Cosmic Brownie, Honey Buns, Nutty Bars, Oatmeal Creme Pies, Strawberry Shortcake Rolls, Swiss Rolls and Zebra Cakes.

“The Hudsonville Ice Cream team is excited to again bring together two iconic family-owned brands and offer a nostalgic treat to consumers across the nation,” said Rob Heider, CMO of Hudsonville Ice Cream. “The addition of these new flavors and expanded distribution underscores the popularity of the line. To commemorate our successful partnership, we’re offering fans a chance to win free Hudsonville Little Debbie ice cream for a year!”

To celebrate the new flavors launch, customers are encouraged to visit hudsonvilleicecream.com/littledebbiecontest for a chance to win free ice cream for a year.

Each flavor boasts aspects of their admired Little Debbie counterparts for a time-tested, “nostalgia in a pint” experience. New flavor profiles include:

Star Crunch : Caramel flavored ice cream, with chocolate-coated crispies and finished with a thick fudge swirl

: Caramel flavored ice cream, with chocolate-coated crispies and finished with a thick fudge swirl Unicorn Cakes : Smooth strawberry flavored ice cream with yellow pound cake pieces and purple sanding sugar, finished with a blue icing swirl

: Smooth strawberry flavored ice cream with yellow pound cake pieces and purple sanding sugar, finished with a blue icing swirl Fudge Rounds : Chocolate ice cream with chocolate cake flavored ice cream marbled together with soft chocolatey cake crumbs throughout

: Chocolate ice cream with chocolate cake flavored ice cream marbled together with soft chocolatey cake crumbs throughout Birthday Cake: Sweet white cake flavored ice cream with yellow cake pieces and colorful icing sprinkles throughout

The sweepstakes closes Wednesday, July 12, at 11:59 p.m. (EST). Fans can enter via the contest page on Hudsonville Ice Cream’s website, one entry per person, entrants must be 18+, no purchase necessary. 10 winners will be chosen at random and will be contacted by Hudsonville Ice Cream to claim their winnings.

For more information on Hudsonville Little Debbie ice cream, visit: hudsonvilleicecream.com/flavors-category/little-debbie.

About Hudsonville Ice Cream

Hudsonville makes ice cream you can enjoy every day. This Michigan-based, family-owned and operated company has revolutionized how ice cream is made by building the most progressive ice cream manufacturing facility in the country. Hudsonville Ice Cream combines time-tested recipes with fresh milk and cream from local farms to make real, creamy ice cream that generations have come to know and love. Learn more at hudsonvilleicecream.com.

About the Little Debbie Brand

McKee Foods’ Little Debbie brand is the No. 1 brand in the baked sweet goods category. American shoppers purchase more than 2,100 Little Debbie products per minute. Little Debbie snacks are made fresh and delivered from our bakeries to your communities on our own trucking fleet. Wholesale distributors, who are members of your communities, purchase these products from McKee Foods and sell them to local retailers, and ensure that the freshest products are available in your stores. In fact, you’ll find our family promise of quality, freshness and taste on every package. Visit littledebbie.com for more information, or follow Little Debbie on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

