Powerful Crypto Miners: Maximizing Profits in the Digital Age

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In today’s digital age, crypto mining is a preferred earning avenue for many. However, there have always been concerns about the profitability of crypto mining. Ultra powerful Bitmanu miners have become a life changer for many crypto investors by maximizing their mining profits.



The power of crypto miners is determined by their hash powers, and this is where the brilliance of Bitmanu miners lies. It has been accepted by many industry stalwarts that the hash rates of these miners are the highest ever in the history of this industry.

Unrivalled Hash Power

BM1: Bitcoin 760 TH/s, Litecoin 80 GH/s, Dash 15 TH/s, Monero 6 MH/s

BM2: Bitcoin 1220 TH/s, Litecoin 128 GH/s, Dash 25 TH/s, Monero 10 MH/s

BM Pro: Bitcoin 3900 TH/s, Litecoin 400 GH/s, Dash 75 TH/s, Monero 32 MH/s



Powered by their excellent hash-rates, Bitmanu miners are extremely efficient in terms of earning mining rewards. Making things even better, BM1, BM2, and BM Pro have power consumptions of just 50W, 850W, and 2200W, respectively. Given the power of these miners and the current industry standards, these power consumptions are simply outstanding. These two factors work together to make Bitmanu the most profitable mining rigs in the market. Many satisfied users have stated that they were able of recover their investment in around a month.

Projected Monthly Profits

BM1: Bitcoin $1300, Litecoin $1800, Dash $2900, Monero $4200

BM2: Bitcoin $2100, Litecoin $2900, Dash $4900, Monero $7000

BM Pro: BM Pro: Bitcoin $6600, Litecoin $8900, Dash $14,000, Monero $22,000



“Bitmanu was born with the belief that the benefits of crypto mining should not be confined only within individuals that have industry exposure. This is why we have created a suite of products that can be used by all, regardless of their knowledge or experience,” said David Letoski, CMO of Bitmanu.

To find out more about Bitmanu, please visit https://bitmanu.com/

About Bitmanu: Bitmanu stands as a prominent manufacturing company, driven by a team of investors and renowned experts in the cryptocurrency industry. The company's mission is to make the advantages of the latest technological innovations accessible to everyone. Bitmanu proudly presents an impressive lineup of cryptocurrency miners that deliver exceptional returns on investment with remarkable speed.