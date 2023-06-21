Global Polycarbonate Films Strategic Business Report 2023: Soaring Demand for Advanced Consumer Electronics Accelerates Market Growth

Dublin, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polycarbonate Films: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Polycarbonate Films estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Optical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.7% CAGR and reach US$966.5 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Flame Retardant segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $123.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR
The Polycarbonate Films market in the U.S. is estimated at US$123.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$838.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 5.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$304 Million by the year 2030.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|357
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Versatile Properties Expand Scope of Polycarbonate Films in Various End-Use Industries
- A Severely Battered Global Economy Struggles to Revive
- COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
- COVID-19 Triggers Unprecedented Disruptions in the Supply Chain & Accelerates the Urgency to Rethink Supply Chain Management
- Global Losses in Supply Chain as a % of Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization (EBITDA) in the Year 2020
- Global Polycarbonate Films Market Set to Recover Post COVID-19
- Polycarbonate Films by Type
- Optical Polycarbonate Films Lead the Market by Product Type
- Weatherable Films to Gain Momentum
- Electrical and Electronics Dominate the Global Polycarbonate Films Market
- Asia-Pacific Occupies Major Share of the Market
- Developed Regions Propel Market Growth
- Competitive Landscape
- Polycarbonate Films - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- WORLD BRANDS
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Electrical & Electronics: The Largest Market for Polycarbonate Films
- Soaring Demand for Advanced Consumer Electronics Accelerates Market Growth
- Growing Number of Consumer Electronics Users Bodes Well for Future Market Prospects
- Development of Smart Electronics Bodes Well for the Polycarbonate Films Market
- Smartphones & Tablet PCs Boost Prospects
- Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 & 2025
- COVID-19 Derails the Construction Industry & Disrupts Demand for Polycarbonate Films
- Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2019, 2020, & 2021
- Automotive Industry: Another Major Market for Polycarbonate Films
- Auto Sales Come Down Crashing As Unemployment Spikes to Historic Highs
- Automobile Production % YoY Change Across Select Countries: 2020 Vs 2019
- World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
- Focus on Light-weighting Bodes Well for the Growth of Polycarbonate Films
- Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2022, 2024 & 2026
- Polycarbonate Films Hold Tremendous Potential for Use in Aerospace Sector
- Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
- Continued Relevance of Outdoor Signages and Display Windows Positively Influences Market Prospects for Polycarbonate Films
- Emerging Applications in the Medical Sector
- Global Medical Packaging Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
- Select Launches in the Polycarbonate Films Market
- Covestro's Makrofol EC, Bio-Polycarbonate Plastic Film
- Lexan Anti-Fog Film from SABIC, a Novel Polycarbonate Film Considered Ideal for PPE for Front Line Workers Handling the COVID-19 Pandemic
- SABIC's LEXANT CXT Film for Printed Electronic Substrates (2018)
- ORAFOL's New RowTec Polycarbonate Film (2020)
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
