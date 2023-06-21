Global Polycarbonate Films Strategic Business Report 2023: Soaring Demand for Advanced Consumer Electronics Accelerates Market Growth

Dublin, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polycarbonate Films: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Polycarbonate Films estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Optical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.7% CAGR and reach US$966.5 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Flame Retardant segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $123.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR



The Polycarbonate Films market in the U.S. is estimated at US$123.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$838.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 5.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$304 Million by the year 2030.



Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Versatile Properties Expand Scope of Polycarbonate Films in Various End-Use Industries

A Severely Battered Global Economy Struggles to Revive

COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

COVID-19 Triggers Unprecedented Disruptions in the Supply Chain & Accelerates the Urgency to Rethink Supply Chain Management

Global Losses in Supply Chain as a % of Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization (EBITDA) in the Year 2020

Global Polycarbonate Films Market Set to Recover Post COVID-19

Polycarbonate Films by Type

Optical Polycarbonate Films Lead the Market by Product Type

Weatherable Films to Gain Momentum

Electrical and Electronics Dominate the Global Polycarbonate Films Market

Asia-Pacific Occupies Major Share of the Market

Developed Regions Propel Market Growth

Competitive Landscape

Polycarbonate Films - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Electrical & Electronics: The Largest Market for Polycarbonate Films

Soaring Demand for Advanced Consumer Electronics Accelerates Market Growth

Growing Number of Consumer Electronics Users Bodes Well for Future Market Prospects

Development of Smart Electronics Bodes Well for the Polycarbonate Films Market

Smartphones & Tablet PCs Boost Prospects

Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 & 2025

COVID-19 Derails the Construction Industry & Disrupts Demand for Polycarbonate Films

Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2019, 2020, & 2021

Automotive Industry: Another Major Market for Polycarbonate Films

Auto Sales Come Down Crashing As Unemployment Spikes to Historic Highs

Automobile Production % YoY Change Across Select Countries: 2020 Vs 2019

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Focus on Light-weighting Bodes Well for the Growth of Polycarbonate Films

Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2022, 2024 & 2026

Polycarbonate Films Hold Tremendous Potential for Use in Aerospace Sector

Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

Continued Relevance of Outdoor Signages and Display Windows Positively Influences Market Prospects for Polycarbonate Films

Emerging Applications in the Medical Sector

Global Medical Packaging Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Select Launches in the Polycarbonate Films Market

Covestro's Makrofol EC, Bio-Polycarbonate Plastic Film

Lexan Anti-Fog Film from SABIC, a Novel Polycarbonate Film Considered Ideal for PPE for Front Line Workers Handling the COVID-19 Pandemic

SABIC's LEXANT CXT Film for Printed Electronic Substrates (2018)

ORAFOL's New RowTec Polycarbonate Film (2020)

