Global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Devices Strategic Business Report 2023: Intensified Research Activity Across Various Neural Disciplines Induces Additional Optimism

The global market for Nerve Repair and Regeneration Devices estimated at US$7.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Neurostimulation & Neuromodulation Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.3% CAGR and reach US$14.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Biomaterials segment is readjusted to a revised 12.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.6% CAGR



The Nerve Repair and Regeneration Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.2% and 9.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.6% CAGR.



Key Topics Covered:



1. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019 to 2022

Global Nerve Repair & Regeneration Market Buckles under COVID-19 Strain

Covid-19 Patients in Prone Position Suffering Nerve Damage Bodes Well for Market Growth

Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Set for a Robust Growth

Neurostimulation & Neuromodulation Devices Hold Commanding Slot in Nerve Repair & Regeneration Market

Biomaterials to Exhibit Rapid Growth

Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market by Application

US and Europe Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific and other Emerging Regions Display Impressive Growth Potential

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

High Incidence of Neurological Disorders: A Key Market Driver

Annual Incidence of Adult-Onset Neurologic Disorders in the US

Effects of COVID-19 on the Nervous System Sheds Focus on Neuromodulation Applications

Increasing Cases of Peripheral Nerve Injuries Drive the Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market

Growing Number of Vehicular Accidents Drive the Peripheral Nerve injuries Repair Market

Rising Geriatric Population and Subsequent Growth in Prevalence Of Neurological Disorders

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Growing Incidence of Neurodegenerative Diseases Propels the Market for Deep Brain Stimulation Devices

Global Alzheimer's Prevalence by Age Group

Diagnosed Prevalence Cases of Parkinson's Disease Across Select Countries

Global DBS Market by Leading Player (2020E): Market Share Breakdown of Revenues for Medtronic, Boston Scientific, and Abbott

Select Available Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Available in the Market

Intensified Research Activity Across Various Neural Disciplines Induces Additional Optimism

Stem Cell Therapy: A Promising Avenue for Nerve Repair and Regeneration

Increasing Cases of Epilepsy Drives the Demand for Vagus Nerve Stimulation Devices

Epilepsy Incidence by Type (2019): Percentage Share Breakdown for Idiopathic and Symptomatic Epilepsy

Symptomatic Epilepsy Incidence by Type (2019): Percentage Share Breakdown of Congenital, Degenerative, Infective, Neoplastic, Trauma, and Vascular Epilepsy

Spinal Cord Injuries Propel the Demand for Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices

Recent Developments in Spinal Cord Injury Treatment

Biomaterials (Nerve Conduits and Nerve Wraps) to Witness Rapid Growth

New Biomaterials Pave the Way for Innovative Neurodegeneration Therapies

Role of Nerve Conduits in the Treatment of Peripheral Nerve Injury

Innovative Nerve Conduits from Stryker

TENS (Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation devices) Market Witnesses Rapid Growth

Non-Invasiveness of TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) Propelling the adoption of TMS devices

Nerve Grafts for Bridging Larger Nerve Gaps

Role of Nerve Grafting in Treatment of Peripheral Nerve Injuries

FDA-approved Nerve Tubes for Peripheral Nerve Repair

