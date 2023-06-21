Natural Fiber Composites Global Market is Projected to Reach $14 Billion by 2030: Upward Movement in Construction Activity in Asian Countries to Drive Strong Gains

Dublin, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Natural Fiber Composites: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Natural Fiber Composites estimated at US$6.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Wood Fiber, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.8% CAGR and reach US$9.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Wood Fiber segment is readjusted to a revised 9.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.6% CAGR



The Natural Fiber Composites market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 8.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 22 Featured) -

Aqvacomp Oy

Bcomp Ltd.

Fiberon, Inc.

GreenGran B.V.

JELU-WERK Josef Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG

Plasthill Oy

PolyOne Corporation

Polyvlies Franz Beyer GmbH & Co. Kg

Procotex Corp SA

TECNARO GmbH

Tekle Technical Services, Inc.

Trex Company, Inc.

UPM Biocomposites.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 414 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $6.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Introduction to Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs)

Key Technical Features of Select Natural Fibers

Chemical Composition by Fiber Type

Natural Fiber Composites: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

While Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Exhibit Fast Paced Growth

World Natural Fiber Composites (NFCs) Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Developed and Developing Regions for the Years 2019 and 2025

Global NFC Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan

Global GDP Growth and Natural Fiber Composites Market Dynamics

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2017 through 2020

Natural Fiber Composites - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Wood fiber Composites Drive Overall Momentum in NFCs Market

Share of Wood Fibers in the World Natural Fiber Composites Market (in %) for the Years 2019 and 2025

Non-Wood Fibers Gain Traction

Building & Construction: Dominant End-Use Sector for NFCs

Global Construction Market by Region (2017 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Construction Spending for Asia, Western Europe, North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Africa, and Middle East

Upward Movement in Construction Activity in Asian Countries to Drive Strong Market Gains

Major Construction Markets Worldwide (2005, 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025, and 2030): Market Size ($ Billion) for China, India, Indonesia, Japan, USA, and Western Europe

Projected Growth in the Asian Construction Market by Region and Sector (2016-2024)

High Growth Opportunities Identified in Automotive Sector

Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022

Aerospace Emerges as Niche Application Domain

Global Fleet of Commercial Aircraft (2017 & 2036) by Region (in Units)

Compression Molding Technology Augments NFC Production Landscape

Resin-Transfer Molding Process Remains a Major Production Technology Type

Growing Relevancy of Eco-Friendly Composite Materials Gives Edge to Natural Fibers

Sustained Focus on Enhancing the Properties of Natural Fibers Augments Market Prospects

Increased Reliance on Synthetic Fibers Amid Scarcity and Volatility of Natural Fibers: The Key Issue

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1cvmlv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment