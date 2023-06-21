Radio Frequency Test Equipment Market Size to Surpass USD 4.01 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.0%

Pune, India, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global radio frequency test equipment market size was valued at USD 2.03 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.06 Billion in 2023. The market is projected to touch USD 4.01 Billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Radio Frequency (RF) test equipment can accurately measure and test wireless communication devices of various frequencies. Some of these devices include routers, smartphones, and satellite communication systems. RF test device manufacturers are developing new RF test tools and technologies to help engineers and technicians cater to the recent advancements in this field. The abovementioned factors are accelerating the radio frequency test equipment market growth.

Fortune Business Insights™ displays this information in a report titled, Radio Frequency Test Equipment Market Forecast, 2023-2030.





Key Industry Development:

June 2022 - Rapidtek, the provider of RF testing solutions, partnered with Amrisoft, a 4G- and 5G-related service provider. Through this partnership, both organisations will develop next-generation RF testing solutions.

Key Takeaways:

Increasing Demand for Remote RF Testing Devices During COVID-19 Supported Market Growth

Rising Use of RF Test Devices In Automobiles to Drive Market Progress

By Form Factor Analysis: Use of Bench-top RF Testing Devices to Increase Due to Heavy Use in Electronics Manufacturing Industry

China Holds Highest Revenue In the Market Due to Increasing Demand for 5G technology and IoT





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

Anritsu Corporation (Japan), ROHDE&SCHWARZ (Germany), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), VIAVI Solutions Inc. (U.S.), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (U.S.), National Instruments (U.S.), Atlantic Microwave Ltd (U.K.), Chroma ATE Inc. (Taiwan), EXFO Inc. (Canada), B&K Precision Corporation (U.S.)





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 10.0% 2030 Value Projection USD 4.01 Billion Base Year 2022 Radio Frequency Test Equipment Market Size in 2022 USD 2.03 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered Type, Form Factor, End-Users and Geography





Drivers and Restraints:

Growing Penetration of 5G-compatible Appliances to Accelerate Market Growth

5G wireless technologies are being implemented on a large scale. This factor will increase the installation of RF test equipment due to the higher frequencies, increased complexity, and robust deployment of network components in the 5G infrastructure. 5G network operates at a higher frequency as compared to that of previous wireless technologies, such as 4G and 3G. 5G wireless technologies are more complex than previous technologies as more antennas, transmitters, and receivers are required. This complexity calls for a more sophisticated RF test device to measure and study the signal characteristics of each component. This factor will increase the radio frequency test equipment market share.

However, heavy investments in R&D activities might strain market progress.





Segments:

By Type

Oscilloscope

Spectrum Analyzer

Signal Generator

Network Analyzer

Others

By Form Factor

Rackmount

Bench-top

Portable

Modular

By End-User

Healthcare

Manufacturing

IT & Telecommunication

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense





Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Lead Due to Effective Adoption of 5G Technology

Asia Pacific is holding a dominant position in the global radio frequency testing equipment market due to the region's effective adoption and implementation of 5G technology. 5G technology service providers are rapidly upgrading their testing infrastructure, such as RF testing units, to keep up with the diverse requirements of 5G network. For example, in July 2022, Rohde & Schwarz introduced a comprehensive 5G over-the-air test product to test mmWave and Huge MIMO antennas.





Quick Buy - Radio Frequency Test Equipment Research Report:

Competitive Landscape:

Anritsu Corporation Holds Highest Market Revenue Due to Availability of High-End R&D Unit

Yokogawa Electric Corporation, National Instruments, Rohde & Schwarz, Atlantic Microwave Ltd, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, VIAVI Solutions Inc., EXFO Inc., Chroma ATE Inc., B&K Precision Corporation, and many others are implementing various strategies, such as partnerships, product launches, and market investments.

Also, these major market players are investing heavily in R&D programs to manufacture innovative RF test equipment that caters to various testing needs. They are focusing on improving the device’s features, such as faster testing time, increased accuracy, and greater flexibility to increase their customer base, thereby propelling the market growth.





FAQ’s

How big is the Radio Frequency Test Equipment Market?

Radio Frequency Test Equipment size was USD 2.03 billion in 2022.

How fast is the Radio Frequency Test Equipment Market growing?

The Radio Frequency Test Equipment will exhibit a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period, 2023-2030





