Data Diode Solution Market Size to Surpass USD 1116.2 Million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.5%

Pune, India, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global data diode solution market size was valued at USD 437.1 million in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 488.4 million in 2023 to USD 1116.2 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period. Unidirectional Gateways Fortifying Industrial Assets to Escalate Market Growth. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Global Data Diode Solution Market Forecast, 2023-2030."

The escalating prevalence of cyber threats such as cyber-attacks, malware, ransomware, and phishing attacks has recently surged. As a result, there is a growing need for robust cybersecurity measures to protect crucial assets. This has led to an increased demand for data diode solutions, driven by the emerging trends and challenges related to critical infrastructure, cybersecurity, and industrial assets.





Request a Free Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/data-diode-solution-market-104770





Key Industry Development:

October 2022 – OPSWAT acquired FileScan.IO to focus on Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) extraction and related threat intelligence data. FileScan.IO is a free next-gen malware analysis platform.





Key Takeaways

Data diode solution market size in North America was USD 136.2 million in 2022

Effective Performance in Challenging Environments Drives Growth

Rising Threat Landscape Drives the Global Adoption of Data Diodes in Critical Infrastructure Sector

Rising Cyber-attack Threats Drive Demand for Data Diode Solutions in Oil & Gas Industries





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the global data diode solution market are BAE Systems plc (U.K.), Belden Inc. (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), ST Engineering (Singapore), Advenica AB (Sweden), Owl Cyber Defense (U.S.), Forcepoint (U.S.), Garland Technology (U.S.), OPSWAT, Inc. (U.S.), Waterfall Security Solutions Ltd. (Israel)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 12.5% 2030 Value Projection USD 1116.2 Million Base Year 2022 Data Diode Solution Market Size in 2022 USD 437.1 Million Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 130 Segments covered Type, Application and Geography





Browse Complete Report Details: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/data-diode-solution-market-104770





Drivers & Restraints:

Data Diode Safeguards Critical Infrastructures and Empowers Data Security

In chemical, manufacturing, oil and gas, and other sectors, where business data is transmitted over the internet, the implementation of data diodes has become crucial for enhanced security. These diodes allow employees and security teams to monitor data flow in production systems while protecting the main network from potential attacks. Additionally, as electronics manufacturing companies recognize the significance of safeguarding mission-critical data, the growing adoption of IIoT presents opportunities for market players to enhance their solution offerings and adopt a customer-centric approach.

On the contrary, the high cost of deployment and maintenance stifles the data diode solution market growth.





Segmentation:

By Type

Regular Data Diode

Ruggedized Data Diode

By Application

Government

Energy and Power

Manufacturing

Oil and Gas

Aerospace and Defense

Critical Infrastructure

Others (Healthcare, and Others)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America





Regional Insights

North America is Fueled by Rising Cybersecurity Demands

North America holds the majority data diode solution market share as the region's companies recognize the escalating data vulnerability posed by wireless networks, making cybersecurity a vital and indispensable aspect of their operations.

Europe is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to the increasing need for safety solutions.





Quick Buy - Data Diode Solution Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/104770





Competitive Landscape

Companies Focus on Tailored Solutions and Strategic Mergers to Increase Market Share



OPSWAT, Inc., Forcepoint, BAE Systems, Siemens Mobility, Owl Cyber Defense, Advenica AB, Belden Inc., Waterfall Security Solutions Ltd., Fox-IT, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co, Garland Technology, and other companies in the market are actively involved in the development and provision of various solutions. These companies are employing strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to create solutions tailored to specific user requirements.





FAQs

How big is the data diode solution market?

The data diode solution size was USD 437.1 million in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 1116.2 million by 2030.

How fast is the data diode solution market growing?

The data diode solution market will exhibit a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





Related Reports:

Cyber Security Market Size, Share, Revenue Forecast and Opportunities

Industrial Cybersecurity Market Overview, Industry Share and Forecast





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245