Remote Desktop Software Market Size to Surpass USD 9.27 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.5%

Pune,India, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global Remote Desktop Software Market Size was valued at USD 2.41 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 2.83 billion in 2023 to USD 9.27 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period.

Growing work-from-home practices are increasing the demand for remote desktop software. For employees working remotely, the software can provide real-time access to business data. For instance, Xaleon was acquired in January 2021 by TeamViewer. Xaleon’s product enables small screen-sharing web sessions due to its GDPR compliance and without transferring or installing users’ data. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled Global Remote Desktop Software Market, 2023–2030.

Key Industry Development-

February 2023 – Any Desk Software GmbH, a Remote Access Solution provider, partnered with FastMD Racing. FastMD Racing utilized Any Desk’s real-time remote access technology to enhance team communication through this partnership.





Key Takeaways-

Remote Desktop Software Market is expected to flourish & reach USD 9.27 Billion in 2030

The learning process can be flexible with remote learning, which also offers teaching opportunities and advanced learning.

Users can access corporate data while working remotely from any location.

The network is unreachable when there is downtime or a poor internet connection till the necessary service is not delivered.

Remote Desktop Software Market Size in North America was USD 0.75 Billion 2022





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report-



“TeamViewer Group (Germany), LogMeIn, Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), VMware, Inc. (U.S.), Citrix Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Jump Desktop (Phase Five Systems) (UAE), ConnectWise, LLC (U.S.), Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. (India), AnyDesk Software GmbH (Germany), Splashtop Inc. (U.S.)”





Report Scope & Segmentation-

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 18.5% 2030 Value Projection USD 9.27 Billion Base Year 2022 Remote Desktop Software Market Size in 2022 USD 2.41 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered Deployment, Enterprise Type, End-User, Regional





Drivers & Restraints-

Numerous Advantages of BYOD to Aid Growth

Enhanced security, member satisfaction, and flexible work time are factors due to which there is a growing demand for Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policy. For instance, 67% of businesses globally have adopted a BYOD strategy, and the productivity of employees has increased by 34% as per the Cyber Talk Organization Report in 2020. Due to the numerous benefits of these services, the remote desktop software market share is anticipated to grow.

However, a remote connection requires a strong internet connection at both ends. Therefore slight interference in the connection may stop the system and impede the remote desktop software market growth.





Leading Segments Covered in this Report-

By Deployment

On-Premises

Cloud

By Enterprise Type

SME

Large Enterprises

By End-User

BFSI

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Government

Manufacturing

Education

Others





Regional Insights

North America leads the Market due to Several Companies Allowing to Work Remotely

North America dominated the market in 2022 due to the rising adoption of work-from-home policies across industries. For instance, in April 2021, a survey was conducted by Talent Works of hiring managers in the U.S., where 90% of top executives preferred to work from home. South America is anticipated to grow steadily due to a large number of employees opting to work from home.





Competitive Landscape

Market Leaders Aim to Introduce New Technologies through Collaboration and Acquisition

Major players in the market, such as AnyDesk Software GmbH, BeyondTrust Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, TeamViewer Group, VMware, Inc., and others, focus on acquisitions, collaborations, mergers, and partnerships.





FAQs

How big is the Remote Desktop Software Market?

Remote Desktop Software Market size was USD 2.41 Billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 9.27 Billion by 2030.

How fast is the Remote Desktop Software Market growing?

The Remote Desktop Software Market will exhibit a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period, 2023-2030





