Global Dermal Fillers Market Size Report 2023 | USD 9.00 Billion Industry by 2030

Pune, India, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, global Dermal Fillers Market size was valued at USD 5.01 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 5.32 billion in 2023 to USD 9.00 billion in 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The need for cosmetic procedures has grown significantly and steadily in the contemporary environment, particularly non-invasive cosmetic procedures like dermal fillers. Dermal fillers are used for a variety of purposes, including the treatment of acne scars, decreased volume, wrinkles, and facial lines. These operations are anticipated to increase in number as disposable income increases around the world, particularly in emerging nations. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in its report titled "Dermal Fillers Market Forecast, 2023-2030”.





Request a Free Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/dermal-fillers-market-100939





Key Industry Development:

August 2022: Abbvie Inc. received FDA approval for the JUVÉDERM VOLUX XC to treat moderate to severe loss of jawline definition in adults over the age of 21.

Key Takeaways:

Dermal Fillers Market size in North America was USD 2.10 billion in 2022

The market expansion is set to receive a significant boost due to the increasing demand for minimally invasive cosmetic procedures.

The surging demand for facial aesthetics is a key driver for the global dermal fillers market.

The hyaluronic acid (HA) segment is expected to hold a major market share during the projected period.

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

ALLERGAN (AbbVie, Inc.) (U.S.)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.)

Merz Pharma (Germany)

Galderma (Switzerland)

Sinclair Pharma (U.K.)

BIOPLUS CO., LTD. (South Korea)

Bioxis Pharmaceuticals (France)

SCULPT Luxury Dermal Fillers Ltd. (Czech Republic)

DR. Korman (Israel)

Prollenium Medical Technologies (Canada)

Suneva Medical (U.S.)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.)





Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 7.8% 2030 Value Projection USD 9.00 Billion Base Year 2022 Dermal Fillers Market Size in 2022 USD 5.01 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 163 Segments covered Material, Product, Application and Geography





Browse Complete Report Details: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/dermal-fillers-market-100939





Drivers & Restraints:

Expanding Market Driven by Increase in Demand for Minimally Invasive Cosmetic Procedures

The sharp rise in demand for facial aesthetics is one of the most important major factors influencing the development of the global dermal fillers market. For a youthful appearance and a healthy visage, people have recently sought out simpler and more painless procedures. Because invasive cosmetic procedures frequently carry a variety of hazards and also require the patient to take additional days to recover from the procedure. These factors are anticipated to increase the dermal fillers market share.

One of the main obstacles preventing the dermal fillers market growth is the high cost of these products.

Segmentation:

By Material

Hyaluronic Acid

Calcium Hydroxylapatite

Poly-L-lactic Acid

PMMA (Poly (Methyl Methacrylate))

Fat Fillers

Others

By Product

Biodegradable

Non-Biodegradable

By Application

Scar Treatment

Wrinkle Correction Treatment

Lip Enhancement

Restoration of Volume/Fullness

Others

By End-user

Specialty & Dermatology Clinics

Hospitals & Clinics

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Regional Insights:

North America Dominates the Market due to Greater Number of Cosmetic Treatments

In 2022, the dermal filler market in North America was estimated to be worth USD 2.10 billion. During the projected period, the region is anticipated to have the lion's share of the global market. Some of the factors contributing to this region's supremacy include a population that is well educated and stable economically, as well as a significantly greater rate of cosmetic treatments carried out there.





Quick Buy - Dermal Fillers Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100939





Competitive Landscape:

Allergan's (AbbVie, Inc.) Strong Portfolio Will Help the Business Gain a Dominant Position

The market contains a broad set of competitors in terms of the competitive environment, with businesses ranging from big, well-established players to little, up-and-coming players. According to the current market situation, ALLERGAN (AbbVie, Inc.) controls the market and generates a substantial percentage of the income from the worldwide dermal fillers industry. The company's broad range of products, which includes the JUVEDERM Collection of HA fillers, helps it dominate the industry.

FAQs

How big is the Dermal Fillers Market?

Dermal Fillers Market size was USD 5.01 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 9.00 billion in 2030.

How fast is the Dermal Fillers Market growing?

The Dermal Fillers Market will exhibit a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





Related Reports:

Botulinum Toxin Market Size, Share, Revenue Forecast and Opportunities

Hyaluronic Acid Based Dermal Fillers Market Overview, Industry Share and Forecast

Aesthetic Implants Market Size, Share, Opportunities & Analysis

Facial Injectables Market Analysis, Global Size and Industry Share Forecast





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245