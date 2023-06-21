Proofpoint Named a ‘Leader’ in Enterprise Email Security by Independent Analyst Evaluation

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint, Inc., a leading cybersecurity and compliance company trusted by 85% of the Fortune 100, announced today it has been named a ‘Leader’ in The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Email Security, Q2 2023.

In their recently published report, Forrester analyzes 15 enterprise email security providers, using a 26-criterion evaluation to score them. Proofpoint Email Security and Protection received the highest ranking amongst all vendors in the current offering category, tied for the highest score in the strategy category, and has been named a leader.

The report states that “Proofpoint makes good on its mission to protect people and defend data…[Its] roadmap focuses on the threats posed to organizations by their suppliers with preemptive protection against compromised suppliers and BEC attempts via supplier impersonation or account takeover.” It goes on to say that “Security and risk pros looking for a fully-loaded, infrastructure-and-platform-agnostic email security solution now committed to evolving with its customers should consider Proofpoint.”

Forrester’s evaluation gave Proofpoint the highest score in the current offering category, which includes criteria such as email filtering, threat intelligence, data leak prevention, integrations, incident response, and support and customer success. Proofpoint was also given among the highest scores in the strategy category with maximum possible ratings in the Vision, Roadmap, and Community criteria.

“We are honored to be recognized by Forrester as a leader in enterprise email security as we continue to deliver on innovations that empower organizations to break the attack chain, and we are thankful to the 9,000 organizations around the world that trust us year over year to protect their number one threat vector,” said Tim Choi, group vice president, product marketing, Proofpoint. “By providing a unified path to solve for all enterprise email-based threats, we give our global customers unparalleled visibility into and protection against the tactics that attackers rely on most today.”

Key areas of differentiation for Proofpoint Aegis Threat Protection include:

Flexible API-based and inline deployment options, ensuring relevancy in changing email infrastructure landscape.

deployment options, ensuring relevancy in changing email infrastructure landscape. Advanced protection against ransomware by discovering and remediating identity and privileged identity risks.

risks. Unparalleled email protection, including DLP and encryption, BEC and supplier threat protection, as well as identity and security analytics integrations with market-leading vendors.



Download a complimentary copy of the report today to learn more about why Forrester recognizes Proofpoint as a leader.

For more on Proofpoint’s enterprise Email Security and Protection solution, please visit: https://www.proofpoint.com/us/products/aegis

About Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. is a leading cybersecurity and compliance company that protects organizations’ greatest assets and biggest risks: their people. With an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyber attacks. Leading organizations of all sizes, including 75 percent of the Fortune 100, rely on Proofpoint for people-centric security and compliance solutions that mitigate their most critical risks across email, the cloud, social media, and the web. More information is available at www.proofpoint.com.

