Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size To Grow USD 20.37 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 10.02%

New York, United States , June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size is to grow from USD 7.84 billion in 2022 to USD 20.37 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.02% during the forecast period.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/2037

Antimicrobial coatings are surface treatments that hinder the growth and transmission of microorganisms. These coatings, applied to diverse materials, employ agents like silver ions, copper, or organic compounds to create a protective barrier against bacteria, viruses, and fungi. Antimicrobial coatings offer numerous advantages, including reducing infection risks in healthcare settings, enhancing hygiene in public spaces, and providing long-lasting protection on frequently touched surfaces. They find applications in hospitals, schools, public transportation, and food processing facilities. By inhibiting the survival and replication of microorganisms, antimicrobial coatings contribute to maintaining cleaner and safer environments.

Report Coverage

This research report categorizes the market for antimicrobial coatings market based on various segments and regions and forecasts revenue growth and analyzes trends in each submarket. The report analyses the key growth drivers, opportunities, and challenges influencing the antimicrobial coatings market. Recent market developments and competitive strategies such as expansion, product launch, and development, partnership, merger, and acquisition have been included to draw the competitive landscape in the market. The report strategically identifies and profiles the key market players and analyses their core competencies in each sub-segments of the antimicrobial coatings market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 210 pages with 127 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on, " Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Antimicrobial Powder Coatings and Surface Modifications & Coatings), By Application (Sanitary Facilities & Kitchen, Air Conditioning & Ventilation Systems, Food Processing & Packaging, Antimicrobial Textile, Mold Remediation, Construction, Medical Devices, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032 " Get Detailed Report Description Here:

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/2037

Surface modification & coatings are is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% over the forecast period.

Based on product type, the global antimicrobial coatings market is segmented into antimicrobial powder coatings and surface modifications & coatings. The surface modification and coatings segment are anticipated to witness significant growth in the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to several factors. There is an increasing demand for surface modification and coating technologies that offer enhanced functionality, durability, and protection for various materials and surfaces. Industries such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, and healthcare are increasingly adopting surface modification and coatings to improve performance, reduce wear and tear, and enhance resistance to corrosion, chemicals, and microbial contamination. Additionally, advancements in coating technologies, including nanotechnology and biotechnology, are driving the growth of this segment as they offer innovative solutions for surface modification and improved functional properties.

Air conditioning & ventilation systems are expected to grow at a CAGR of around 14.2% over the forecast period.

Based on application, the global antimicrobial coatings market is segmented into sanitary facilities & kitchens, air conditioning & ventilation systems, food processing & packaging, antimicrobial textile, mold remediation, construction, medical devices, and others. The air conditioning and ventilation systems segment is projected to experience significant growth in the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to several factors. There is a growing focus on indoor air quality and the need for improved ventilation systems to ensure a healthy and comfortable environment. As awareness about the transmission of airborne diseases increases, the demand for air conditioning and ventilation systems with antimicrobial coatings rises. These coatings help prevent the growth and spread of microorganisms within the systems, reducing the risk of contamination and improving overall air quality. Additionally, stringent regulations and standards regarding indoor air quality drive the adoption of antimicrobial coatings in air conditioning and ventilation systems, further fueling the growth of this segment.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2037

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a significant CAGR of around 12.5% over the projected period

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience significant growth in the forecast period in the antimicrobial coatings market. Several factors contribute to this growth outlook. The region's expanding healthcare sector, rapid urbanization, and growing population drive the demand for antimicrobial coatings in hospitals, clinics, and public spaces. Moreover, increasing awareness about hygiene and rising disposable income levels in countries like China, India, and Japan fuel the market growth. The region's thriving manufacturing industry, including electronics, automotive, and packaging, also creates a demand for antimicrobial coatings to ensure product safety and quality. Additionally, government initiatives promoting hygiene and infection control measures further boost the adoption of antimicrobial coatings.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global antimicrobial coatings market include AkzoNobel N.V., AK Steel Corp., Lonza, Diamond Vogel, DuPont, Axalta Coating Systems, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., PPG Industries, Inc., RPM International Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Burke Industrial Coatings, The Sherwin-Williams Company, and Troy Corporation.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/2037

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global antimicrobial coatings market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Antimicrobial Coatings Market, By Product

Antimicrobial Powder Coatings

Surface Modifications & Coatings

Antimicrobial Coatings Market, By Application

Sanitary Facilities & Kitchen

Air Conditioning & Ventilation Systems

Food Processing & Packaging

Antimicrobial Textile

Mold Remediation

Construction

Medical devices

Others

Antimicrobial Coatings Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global Industrial Pumps Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Centrifugal Pump, Positive Displacement Pump, and Others), By Application (Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Construction, Power Generation, Water & Wastewater, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/industrial-pumps-market

Europe Paints and Coatings Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Resin Type (Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyester, Polyurethane, Fluoropolymer, Vinyl, Others), By Technology (UV-cured Coating, Waterborne, Solvent Borne, Powder), By Industry Verticals (Commercial, Residential, Architectural, Industrial, Others), and Europe Paints and Coatings Market Insights Forecasts to 2032

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/europe-paints-and-coatings-market

Japan Smart Parking Systems Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Off-Street and On-Street), By Technology (Internet of Things (IoT), Ultrasonic, RFID), By Application (Security & Surveillance, Smart Payment Systems, Parking, License Plate Recognition), By Hardware (Pucks, Cameras & LPRs, Smart Meters, Signage, Parking Gate), By Software (Parking Guidance System, Analytics Solution), By End User (Commercial, Government, & Transport Transit), and Japan Protective Coatings Market Insights, Industry Trend, Forecasts to 2032.

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/japan-smart-parking-systems-market

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter