Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Therapeutics Market to Hit US$ 8.73 Billion by 2031 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent report by Growth Plus Reports estimated the global respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) therapeutics market to be worth US$ 1.84 billion in 2022. From 2023 to 2031, market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.9%, reaching US$ 8.73 billion. The most successful strategies, market trends, the competitive environment, significant drivers and opportunities, statistical data, market size, and revenue are all included in the report.

Key Takeaways:

Acquisitions and mergers help businesses create effective goods.

The growing use of medications for illness prevention and treatment among youngsters is expected to drive revenue.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Diagnostic Testing Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 929.1 million Market Size Value in 2031 US$ 2,001.3 million Growth Rate CAGR of 8.9% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Type, Product, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Market Drivers:

During the forecast period, it is expected that the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) therapeutics market will have a favorable effect on revenue growth. While conventional and non-traditional actors worked together to develop a more effective and affordable RSV therapy, the healthcare environment has also undergone a substantial upheaval.

Market Segmentation:

Growth plus reports have analyzed the global respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) therapeutics market from perspectives such as drug type, distribution channel, and region.

Drug Type Segmentation:

Based on drug type, the global respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) therapeutics market is segmented into Palivizumab, Ribavirin, and others.

The Palivizumab segment accounts for the largest revenue share in the global respiratory syncytial virus therapeutics market. This large revenue share is attributed to the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection in high-risk infants & young children and the high incidence of RSV infections.

Distribution Channel Segmentation:

Based on the distribution channels, the global respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) therapeutics market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online channels, and others.

The hospital pharmacy segment accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market. This significant revenue share is attributed to the available treatment and preventative strategies for the chemical to be administered by skilled medical personnel.

Regional Growth Dynamics:

Based on region, the global respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) therapeutics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and The Middle East & Africa.

North America accounts for the largest revenue share in the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) therapeutics market. This large revenue share is attributed to the high prevalence of RSV infections and the availability of effective treatment options in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent players operating in the global respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) therapeutics market are:

Merck Sharp and Dohme B.V

Bavarian Nordic

AstraZeneca Plc

Pfizer Inc.

Moderna Inc GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Sanofi SA

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Celltrion Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

RSV therapies are now being developed by several businesses, and the RSV therapeutics market's competitive environment is changing quickly. The RSV therapeutics industry is extremely competitive, and several businesses are developing cutting-edge drugs and vaccines to combat this widespread respiratory virus. Fresh companies will probably enter the market as research and development activities continue, further escalating competition in the RSV treatments industry.

Recent Developments:

In February 2023, the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine candidate PF-06928316 or RSVpreF from Pfizer Inc. was accepted for review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to avoid medically attended lower respiratory tract disease (MA-LRTI) and extreme MA-LRTI induced by RSV in infants from birth up to six months of age through active immunization of pregnant women.

In December 2022, Patients in the Phase III clinical trial for Bavarian Nordic's MVA-BN respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine candidate in adults 60 and older were fully enrolled.

