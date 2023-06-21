New York, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Disposable Medical Sensors Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466423/?utm_source=GNW

The global disposable medical sensors market is expected to grow from $10.08 billion in 2022 to $11.86 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.61%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The disposable medical sensors market is expected to reach $22.46 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 17.32%.



The disposable medical sensors market consists of sales of MR position sensor, force sensors and humidity sensors.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Disposable medical sensors are small, lightweight, and portable devices designed to monitor various vital signs or physiological parameters of patients in a healthcare setting. These sensors are designed to be used once and then discarded, which helps to prevent the spread of infection and ensures the accuracy and reliability of readings.



North America was the largest region in the disposable medical sensors market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in disposable medical sensors report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main disposable medical sensor products are biosensors, accelerometers, pressure sensors, temperature sensors, image sensors, and others.A biosensor is a device that detects the presence of an analyte in a biological or chemical reaction and produces signals corresponding to that concentration.



Disposable biosensors are designed to be used only once and then discarded which results in cost-effectiveness, ease of use, and reduced risk of contamination. The disposable medical sensors are applied in diagnostic testing, therapeutics, patient monitoring, and imaging and used in hospitals, homecare, diagnostic laboratories, and clinics.



The rising concerns over hospital-acquired infections and contamination are expected to propel the growth of the disposable medical sensors market.Healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) are infections that affect people while they are being treated for another ailment in a healthcare facility.



The increasing use of reusable medical equipment in hospitals, such as pulse oximetry sensors, catheters, stethoscopes, and other reusable devices, is one of the major causes of this increased prevalence.The use of contaminated medical equipment, particularly among newborns and other inpatients, is another factor contributing to the rising frequency of HAIs in hospitals.



Disposable medical sensors can help avoid these infections by reducing the possibility of patient-to-patient cross-contamination.For instance, in 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a US-based health agency under the Department of Health and Human Services, hospital-acquired methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) infections increased by 14% from 2020 to 2021.



Further, there was 7% increase in central line-associated bloodstream infection (CLABSI) between 2020 and 2021. Therefore, rising concerns over hospital-acquired infections and contamination drive the growth of the disposable medical sensors market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the disposable medical sensors market.Major players in the market are increasingly adopting new technologies, such as miniaturization, wireless technologies and others, to improve patient care and outcomes.



For instance, in November 2022, Omnivision, a US-based manufacturer of semiconductor solutions, including digital imaging, analogue, and touch & display technology, introduced the OH02B image sensor.It is a square 2-megapixel (MP) resolution (1500x1500) CMOS image sensor for gastrointestinal, ENT, orthopaedic, surgical, dental, and veterinarian reusable and disposable endoscopes, catheters, and guide wires.



It also comes in a 2.5x2.5mm CameraCubeChip package (OCH2B) for disposable designs. It is equipped with the unique Omnivision AntLinx technology, which enables the thinnest four-meter interface link between the endoscopic camera and the camera control unit (CCU) tower.



In January 2022, ICU Medical Inc., a US-based medical equipment manufacturer, acquired Smiths Medical from Smiths Group plc for an undisclosed amount. Through the acquisition, ICU Medical adds Smiths Medical syringe and ambulatory infusion, vascular access, devices, and vital care products to its portfolio, increasing the stability of the medical supply chain. Smiths Medical is a US-based manufacturer of medical devices, including disposable medical sensors.



The countries covered in the disposable medical sensors market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products."



The disposable medical sensors market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides disposable medical sensors market statistics, including disposable medical sensors industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a disposable medical sensors market share, detailed disposable medical sensors market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the disposable medical sensors industry.

