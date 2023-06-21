New York, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Birch Water Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466421/?utm_source=GNW





The global birch water market is expected to grow from $1.24 billion in 2022 to $1.35 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The birch water market is expected to reach $1.84 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.0%.



The birch water market consists of sales of bottled birch water, brich beverages, syrups, and brich cosmetics.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Birch water is a sweet and earthy liquid harvested from birch trees in early spring. It is made by tapping a hole in the tree trunk and collecting the sap that flows out.



Europe was the largest region in the brich water market in 2022. The regions covered in birch water report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main nature types of birch water are conventional and organic.Organic refers to products that are grown or produced without the use of any chemicals and are certified as organic by a recognized authority, birch water is produced without synthetic pesticides or fertilizers and is certified organic.



The various flavors include strawberry, rose chip, bilberry, apple ginger, and others and are distributed through various distribution channels such as online retailing, and store-based retailing. These are used in various applications such as food and beverages, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and personal care.



The demand for a healthier lifestyle and hygienic living is expected to propel the growth of the birch water market going forward.A healthier lifestyle involves taking care of one’s body and mind by eating a balanced diet, exercising frequently, getting enough sleep, managing stress, and participating in social activities.



In contrast, hygienic living involves practices that promote cleanliness and good health.Birch water contains minerals and amino acids that can help treat the skin, making it a popular ingredient in personal care products.



It also has numerous minerals and antioxidants, especially manganese and magnesium, with low in calories and sugar, making it a popular ingredient in various nutraceutical products.Thus, the rising demand for a healthier lifestyle and hygienic living increases the demand for birch water.



For instance, in January 2022, according to Global Wellness Institute, a US-based non-profit organization, the sector of healthy eating, nutrition, and weight loss increased from $912 billion in 2019 to $946 billion in 2020. Therefore, the demand for a healthier lifestyle and hygienic living drives the birch water market.



Product innovations in skin care products using birch sap are a key trend gaining popularity in the birch water market.Major companies operating in the skincare market are focusing on producing innovative skincare products using birch water to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in April 2023, Lumene, a Finland-based cosmetic company launched Nordic hydra birch dew jelly in equally innovative sustainable packaging. This includes an enhanced unique formulation of the serum-in-moisturizer, which is based on a potent combination of organic Nordic birch sap, triple hyaluronic acid, and new innovative moisture spheres to quench and deeply hydrate skin with a luxurious, thick-walled EBM bottle with both 50% certified recycled content and easy recyclability, a revolutionary feat for sustainable resins.



In November 2022, Jason Derulo, a US-based angel investor, acquired a stake in Treo Brands LLC for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition will enable Jason Derulo to invest in a new market of birch water, which comes under the non-alcoholic beverage segment.



Treo LLC is a US-based company that produces and sells organic birch water beverages, their products are made with organic birch water and fruit juice and are marketed as a natural and healthy alternative to traditional sugary drinks.



The countries covered in the birch water market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The birch water market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides birch water market statistics, including birch water industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a birch water market share, detailed birch water market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the birch water industry. This birch water market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466421/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________