Automotive Simulation Global Market Report 2023

The global automotive simulation market is expected to grow from $1.77 billion in 2022 to $2.01 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The automotive simulation market is expected to reach $3.17 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.1%.



The automotive simulation market includes of revenues earned by entities by providing system installation, training, and maintenance services.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Automotive simulation refers to the use of computer-based models and algorithms to simulate real-world automotive systems and environments.It offers the sensation to drivers that they are sitting in a real car by mimicking the qualities of a real automotive in a virtual environment.



It is used to test and improve vehicle design, performance, safety, and efficiency.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the automotive simulation market in 2022.It is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in automotive simulation report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. The countries covered in the automotive simulation market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The main types of components used in automotive simulation are software and services.Software refers to a collection of instructions, data, or computer programs that are used to run machines and carry out particular activities.



It can be deployed in two ways such as on-premises and in the cloud. They are used for various applications, including prototyping and testing, and are used by various end-users, including regulatory bodies, OEMs, and automotive component manufacturers.



Flourishing automotive production and passenger vehicle sales are expected to propel the growth of the automotive simulation market going forward.Passenger vehicles refer to vehicles that are designed to carry people.



Automotive simulation is an important step in automotive production, and used to test and improve vehicle design, and performance during manufacturing process to improve efficiency and ensure the safety of the customer. For instance, in April 2021, according to the reports shared by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), a Belgium-based association of leading automobile manufacturers, the global production of automobiles in 2021 was 79.1 million units, an increase of 1.3 percent compared to 2020. Furthermore, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, a France-based international trade association, the number of passenger vehicles sold in 2021 increased from 53.91 million in 2020 to 56.39 million. Therefore, the flourishing automobile production and passenger vehicle sales are driving the growth of the automotive simulation market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the automotive simulation market.Major companies operating in the automotive simulation market are focused on developing innovative solutions to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in December 2021, MORAI, a South Korea-based autonomous vehicle simulation company, launched MORAI SIM Cloud, a new cloud-based autonomous driving simulation technology.MORAI SIM Cloud is a cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) solution that allows users to simulate autonomous vehicle operations.



This technology’s test automation function automatically distributes test cases in a cloud setting to conduct tests and produce results. The cloud-based approach will be crucial in improving test efficiency since it allows users to perform numerous simulation tests, which typically require multiple computers to run, on a single computer at once.



In March 2022, Applied Intuition Inc., a US-based autonomous vehicle testing company, acquired Mechanical Simulation Corporation (CarSim) for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Applied Intuition Inc. aims to strengthen its product offerings and optimize its capabilities to better serve its customers by providing a wider range of products and services. Mechanical Simulation Company is a US-based provider of vehicle dynamics simulation software.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The automotive simulation market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides automotive simulation market statistics, including automotive simulation industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a automotive simulation market share, detailed automotive simulation market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the automotive simulation industry. This automotive simulation market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

