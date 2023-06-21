Global Ceramic Tiles Market Size To Worth USD 466.86 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 6.8%

New York, United States , June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Ceramic Tiles Market Size is to grow from USD 241.81 billion in 2022 to USD 466.86 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Ceramic tiles are durable and versatile flooring and wall covering options. Made from clay and other natural materials, they are kiln-fired to create a hard and sturdy surface. With a wide variety of colors, patterns, and textures available, ceramic tiles offer endless design possibilities. They are resistant to water, stains, and scratches, making them suitable for bathrooms, kitchens, and outdoor areas. Ceramic tiles are also easy to clean and maintain. Their thermal properties provide excellent temperature regulation, making them ideal for both residential and commercial spaces. Combining functionality and aesthetic appeal, ceramic tiles remain a popular choice for enhancing the beauty and durability of any space.

Report Coverage

This research report categorizes the market for ceramic tiles market based on various segments and regions and forecasts revenue growth and analyzes trends in each submarket. The report analyses the key growth drivers, opportunities, and challenges influencing the ceramic tiles market. Recent market developments and competitive strategies such as expansion, product launch, and development, partnership, merger, and acquisition have been included to draw the competitive landscape in the market. The report strategically identifies and profiles the key market players and analyses their core competencies in each sub-segments of the ceramic tiles market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 130 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on, " Global Ceramic Tiles Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Glazed Ceramic Tiles, Porcelain Tiles, Scratch Free Ceramic Tiles, and Others), By Application (Wall Tiles and Floor Tiles), By End-Use (Residential and Commercial), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2032."

The glazed ceramic tiles segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.7% during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the global ceramic tiles market is segmented into glazed ceramic tiles, porcelain tiles, scratch-free ceramic tiles, and others. The glazed ceramic tiles segment is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to several factors. Glazed ceramic tiles offer a wide range of design options and aesthetic appeal, making them popular in residential and commercial applications. Additionally, advancements in digital printing technology have enabled manufacturers to create intricate and realistic designs on glazed ceramic tiles, further enhancing their demand. Moreover, the durability, easy maintenance, and resistance to stains and scratches make glazed ceramic tiles a preferred choice for various indoor applications. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the glazed ceramic tiles segment in the forecast period.

The commercial segment held the largest market share with more than 48.2% market share.

Based on end-use, the global ceramic tiles market is segmented into residential and commercial. The commercial segment has emerged as the largest market in the ceramic tiles industry. Several factors contribute to this dominance. Commercial spaces, including offices, retail stores, hotels, and restaurants, require durable and visually appealing flooring and wall coverings. Ceramic tiles fulfill these requirements with their durability, wide range of design options, and ease of maintenance. Additionally, the increasing number of commercial construction projects, particularly in developing economies, has fueled the demand for ceramic tiles. The commercial segment's larger market share can be attributed to the continuous growth of commercial construction and the preference for ceramic tiles as a versatile and long-lasting solution for commercial spaces.

North America is predicted to grow at a higher CAGR of 7.3% over the projected period

Based on region, North America is projected to experience fastest growth during the forecast period. Several factors contribute to this positive outlook. The region is witnessing robust residential and commercial construction activities, driving the demand for ceramic tiles. Additionally, increasing renovation and remodeling projects, coupled with the growing trend of home improvement, are expected to boost the market. Moreover, the focus on sustainable and eco-friendly building materials aligns with eco-conscious consumer preferences in North America. Furthermore, technological advancements, such as digital printing techniques, offer enhanced design options and aesthetics. Overall, these factors create a favorable environment for the growth of the ceramic tiles market in North America during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global ceramic tiles market include Atlas Concorde S.P.A., Mohawk Industries, Inc., Crossville Inc., RAK Ceramics, Ceramica Saloni, Florida Tile, Inc., Porcelanosa Group, Kajaria Ceramics Limited, Ricchetti Group, China Ceramics Co., Ltd., Guangdong Monalisa Industry Co., Ltd., Guangdong Newpearl Ceramics Group Co., Ltd., and Florim Ceramiche S.P.A. and others.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global ceramic tiles market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Ceramic Tiles Market, By Product

Glazed Ceramic Tiles

Porcelain Tiles

Scratch Free Ceramic Tiles

Others

Ceramic Tiles Market, By Application

Wall Tiles

Floor Tiles

Ceramic Tiles Market, By End-Use

Residential

Commercial

Ceramic Tiles Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



