A2 Milk Global Market Report 2023

The global A2 milk market is expected to grow from $1.79 billion in 2022 to $2.09 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The A2 milk market is expected to reach $3.67 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 15.2%.



The A2 milk market consists of sales of skim A2 milk and whole A2 milk.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



A2 milk is a type of cow’s milk that contains only the A2 beta-casein protein, as opposed to regular cow’s milk, which contains both A1 and A2 beta-casein proteins. It is used by people who have difficulties digesting regular milk.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the A2 milk market in 2022. The regions covered in A2 milk report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The A2 milk is available in liquid and powder forms.The liquid form of A2 milk is used as a beverage or health drink that can be sold in cartons and box packs.



It is available in carton packaging, glass bottles, cans, plastic pouches, and bottles and distributed by supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and others. It is used for various applications such as infant formula, milk-based beverages, bakery and confectionery, and dairy products.



Increasing cases of lactose intolerance is driving the A2 milk market forward.Lactose intolerance is a condition in which the body is unable to fully digest lactose, which is a type of sugar found in milk and other dairy products.



A2 milk is more suitable for lactose intolerant individuals as compared to A1 milk as it has only A2 beta-casein protein in it and can be tolerated by lactose intolerant individuals.For instance, in 2023, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), a US-based governmental biomedical research agency, approximately 65% of the world’s population was lactose intolerant.



In the US, 50% to 80% of South Americans, 100% of American Indians, and around 60% to 80% of Ashkenazi Jews and Africans were lactose intolerant. As a result, the increasing cases of lactose intolerance is driving the A2 milk market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the A2 milk market.Major companies in the market are introducing innovative products to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in April 2020, Gerber, US-based baby food and baby products company launched Gerber Good Start A2 Infant Formula and Good Start A2 Toddler Drink.The new products are first-of-their-kind A2 milk innovations for infants and toddlers.



The uniqueness of the products is that they contain a unique combination of easy-to-digest A2 beta-casein protein and probiotics and prebiotic HMO (Human Milk Oligosaccharides) that help children in easy digestion of food.



In August 2021, the a2 Milk Company (a2MC), a New Zealand-based producer of dairy products based on A2 type milk, acquired a 75% stake in Mataura Valley Milk (MVM) for $268.5 million. The acquisition strengthens the a2 Milk Company’s product offerings and provides geographical diversification to its products. Mataura Valley Milk (MVM) is a New Zealand-based producer of nutritional products based on A2 milk.



The countries covered in the A2 milk market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



