Screw Compressor Market Trends and ForecastThe global screw compressor market is expected to reach an estimated $15.9 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2028

Screw Compressor Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global screw compressor market looks promising with opportunities in the chemical and petrochemical, food and beverage, mining and metal, oil and gas, automotive, and power plant end use industries. The global screw compressor market is expected to reach an estimated $15.9 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for energy efficient compressors; increasing application of these compressors in petrochemicals, mining, and oil & gas industries; and significant usage of these screw compressors for applications requiring low pressure and high volume.



Screw Compressor Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global screw compressor market by product type, stage, technology, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Screw Compressor Market by Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Oil-Free

• Oil-Injected



Screw Compressor Market by Stage [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Single Stage

• Multi Stage



Screw Compressor Market by Technology [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Stationary

• Portable



Screw Compressor Market by End Use Industry [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Chemicals and Petrochemicals

• Food and Beverages

• Mining and Metals

• Oil and Gas

• Automotive

• Power Plants



Screw Compressor Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Screw Compressor Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, screw compressor companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the screw compressor companies profiled in this report include-

• Ingersoll Rand PLC

• Atlas Copco AB

• GE Oil & Gas

• Siemens AG

• Gardner Denver

Screw Compressor Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that oil-injected is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to the growing use of this compressor in end use industries, like mining and power plants, owing to its high reliability, low maintenance costs, and noiseless operations.

• The power plant segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the significant use of screw compressors in the power industry to produce steady and reliable electricity.

• APAC will remain the largest region due to a huge number of screw compressor export activities in China and increasing industrialization and manufacturing facilities in the region.

Features of the Screw Compressor Market

• Market Size Estimates: Screw compressor market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Screw compressor market size by various segments, such as by product type, stage, technology, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: Screw compressor market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different product types, stages, technology, end use industries, and regions for the screw compressor market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the screw compressor market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the screw compressor market size?

Answer: The global screw compressor market is expected to reach an estimated $15.9 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for screw compressor market?

Answer: The global screw compressor market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the screw compressor market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing demand for energy-efficient compressors; increasing application of these compressors in petrochemical, mining, and oil & gas industries; and significant usage of these screw compressors for applications requiring low pressure and high volume.

Q4. What are the major segments for screw compressor market?

Answer: The future of the screw compressor market looks promising with opportunities in the chemical and petrochemical, food and beverage, mining and metal, oil and gas, automotive, and power plant end use industries.

Q5. Who are the key screw compressor companies?



Answer: Some of the key screw compressor companies are as follows:

• Ingersoll Rand PLC

• Atlas Copco AB

• GE Oil & Gas

• Siemens AG

• Gardner Denver

Q6. Which screw compressor segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that oil-injected is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to the growing use of this compressor in end use industries, like mining and power plants, owing to its high reliability, low maintenance costs, and noiseless operations.

Q7. In screw compressor market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region due to a huge number of screw compressor export activities in China and increasing industrialization and manufacturing facilities in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the screw compressor market by product type (oil-free and oil-injected), stage (single-stage and multi-stage), technology (stationary and portable), end use industry (chemicals and petrochemicals, food and beverages, mining and metals, oil and gas, automotive, and power plants), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?





