Global Interactive Display Market to Reach US$ 18.7 Billion in 2031 Owing to Rising Demand for Interactive Learning: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global interactive display market is poised to be valued at US$ 18.7 billion by the end of 2031. From 2023 to 2031, a CAGR of 8.3% is expected for the market.



Interactive display screens are being extensively deployed in industries such as healthcare, BFSI, education, retail, and hospitality to name a few. Major technological advancements have contributed to their enhanced uptake.

Interactive display solutions improve productivity and efficiency in the workplace or educational setting. An interactive display is essentially a larger tablet computer with a touchscreen that allows users to access, manipulate, and interact with content directly on the screen. Interactive displays have numerous advantages, including increased productivity, engagement, collaboration, information dissemination, and data collection and analytics.

The education sector is perhaps the most opportunistic field of operations for the interactive display landscape. The field of education is mainly reactive, as new disruptive technologies develop in other industries and are then applied and accommodated into existing educational cultures and systems.

Since 2021, EdTech companies have seen a five-fold increase in their subscription rates. In the interim, the suspension of education in classrooms is the main reason behind this increase.

Gamification of education is an important development providing traction to the adoption of interactive displays. By using gamified learning methods, educators can aid students to retain their subjects in mind. In K12 Education, this practice is widely prevalent. The concept of gamified learning is becoming more popular in professional classes and test prep segments.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 9.1 Bn Estimated Value US$ 18.7 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 8.3% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 187 Pages Market Segmentation By Product, By Screen Size, By Technology, By Application Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Aaztec Solution, Avocor, BenQ, Dell Inc., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Horizon Display, LG Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Sharp Corporation, SMART Technologies, ViewSonic Corporation, Others

Key Takeaways from the Market Report

As of 2022, the global interactive display market value amounted to US$ 9.1 billion

In 2023, a Y-o-Y growth rate of over 8% is expected, reaching a valuation of US$ 9.86 billion

From 2023 to 2031, the market for interactive displays is anticipated to expand by 1.9x

By product, interactive kiosks are expected to generate high sales, accumulating over 70% of revenue

Interactive displays for educational purposes are expected to gain significant traction

Applications in the BFSI sector to rise as well, expected to register a CAGR of over 8%

Global Interactive Display Market: Prevalent Trends & Growth Drivers

Corporate and government sectors are leveraging interactive flat panel displays for various applications, ranging from presentations and meetings to collaboration and information dissemination. Interactive displays enable effective collaboration and communication among teams and departments.

Rapid digitalization in the education sector is expected to open opportunistic frontiers for interactive display providers. Contemporary education institutions are integrating the usage of smartphones, tablets, laptops and touchscreen whiteboards to make the learning process more interactive and engaging

A shift towards remote learning and business models in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has further prompted the integration of interactive displays in various end-use industries. The need for making the online ecosystem more engaging and interesting has led to increased usage of interactive displays



Regional Analysis of the Interactive Display Landscape

Service providers are likely to discover lucrative growth opportunities in the Asia Pacific. As per TMR’s projections, this region is likely to register a CAGR of over 10% until 2033. Extensive digitization of business and the education sector are contributing to the market’s fast growth

North America is another region where players may find substantial growth opportunities. Nearly 41% of the global revenue is expected to be yielded by North America. Among all the industries, the education sector is poised to emerge as the most fruitful for interactive displays in forthcoming years

Competitive Landscape

The global interactive display landscape is comprised of a significant number of players, rendering the market highly competitive in nature. Prominent interactive display market players in TMR’s report include the following:

Aaztec Solution

Avocor

BenQ

Dell Inc.

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

Horizon Display

LG Electronics

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics

Sharp Corporation

SMART Technologies

ViewSonic Corporation

Key Market Developments

In June 2023, Avocor extended its partnership with Exclusive Networks (EN) , an Asia Pacific-based digital infrastructure specialist. The companies intended to provide cutting-edge interactive collaboration solutions for Teams, Zoom, and Google Meets rooms, as well as packaged solutions for all types of video conference applications

extended its partnership with , an Asia Pacific-based digital infrastructure specialist. The companies intended to provide cutting-edge interactive collaboration solutions for Teams, Zoom, and Google Meets rooms, as well as packaged solutions for all types of video conference applications LG Electronics announced in June 2023 the introduction of a micro-LED display for virtual production in the United Arab Emirates. The company introduced its LG MAGNIT display, which deploys millions of self-lit pixels. The technology is a game changer for film and media production, capable of seamlessly blending virtual and live-action elements by displaying digitally-rendered images in real-time.

Key Segments Profiled

By Product

Interactive Video Wall

Interactive Kiosk

Interactive Whiteboard

Interactive Table

Interactive Monitor



By Screen Size

Less Than 35 Inches

35 Inches to 70 Inches

More Than 70 Inches



By Technology

LCD

LED

OLED

Others

By Application

BFSI

Retail

Gaming & Entertainment

Education

Healthcare

Transportation

Hospitality

Corporate

Others



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



