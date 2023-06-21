Copley Consulting Named to the Bob Scott’s Top 100 VARs List for 2023

WAYNE, Pa., June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copley Consulting Group, a Judge Consulting company, has been named to Bob Scott's Top 100 VARs for 2023. This list comprises the top 100 resellers from organizations specializing in selling and implementing Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and accounting software. The annual list of Top 100 VARs selection is based on annual revenue generated by each reseller.



Over the last few years, cloud-based software has gained significant growth. Organizations in the small- to mid-sized market look for solution providers who fully understand these products to ensure they derive the maximum business value from these solutions. Offering a more efficient operation solution, cloud ERP is the way of the future. Leveraging state-of-the-art integration capabilities, Copley Consulting Group’s ERP solutions keep an organization's digital transformation on track for continued growth and success.

"As an Infor Gold Channel Partner, we are committed to providing our customers with the best possible ERP solution for their business. Our 30+ years of service have proven that we maintain the highest level of talent within our organization. We’ve deployed ERP solutions for a wide range of manufacturing, service, and distribution industry verticals with industry-leading expertise in FDA Regulated sectors. We can support and manage various aspects of our customers’ transformation with the additional capabilities offered by the Judge Consulting team," stated Andy Funk, Executive Vice President of Copley Consulting Group. "We are proud and honored to have moved up to #21 on the list of Top 100 VARs as recognized by Bob Scott."

Copley and Judge Consulting offer not only Infor ERP Solutions, but a distinct range of expert skill sets for easy integration into any business. As an Infor partner with micro-vertical expertise, Copley collaborates with companies to reduce costs and helps them run more efficiently.

“We want to congratulate this year's class of Bob Scott's Top 100 VARs,” said Bob Scott, executive editor of ERP Global Insights (formerly known as Bob Scott’s Insights). “This selection represents recognition of leaders in this important field.” Bob Scott has been informing and entertaining the mid-market financial software community via his email newsletters for 24 years. He has published this information via Bob Scott’s Insights newsletter—now known as ERP Global Insights—and website since 2009.

About Copley Consulting Group: Copley Consulting Group, a Judge Consulting company, is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, located at 151 South Warner Road, Wayne, PA 19087. The office can be reached at 1-800-650-0035. Copley is a recognized leader in the strategy and implementation of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions, pairing small- to mid-size manufacturers and distributors with the foremost experts in software development and project management for modernization and growth of organizations.

