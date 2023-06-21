GREAT NECK, N.Y., June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOAN) announced today that, in accordance with the board approved dividend declared on April 17, 2023, a cash dividend of $0.1125 per share will be paid to all shareholders of record on July 10, 2023. The dividend will be paid on July 17, 2023.
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Announces Payment of Quarterly Dividend
