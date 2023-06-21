Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Announces Payment of Quarterly Dividend

GREAT NECK, N.Y., June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOAN ) announced today that, in accordance with the board approved dividend declared on April 17, 2023, a cash dividend of $0.1125 per share will be paid to all shareholders of record on July 10, 2023. The dividend will be paid on July 17, 2023.