Helios Fairfax Partners Announces Intention to Make a Normal Course Issuer Bid

TORONTO, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation (TSX: HFPC.U) (“HFP”) announces that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) has accepted a notice filed by HFP of its intention to commence a Normal Course Issuer Bid for its Subordinate Voting Shares through the facilities of the TSX (or other alternative Canadian trading systems) effective June 23, 2023. Purchases will be made in accordance with the rules and policies of the TSX and the Subordinate Voting Shares purchased by HFP will be cancelled.



The notice provides that HFP’s board of directors has approved the purchase on the TSX (or other alternative Canadian trading systems), during the period commencing June 23, 2023 and ending June 22, 2024, of up to 2,643,017 Subordinate Voting Shares representing approximately 5% of HFP’s 52,860,342 issued and outstanding Subordinate Voting Shares as at June 9, 2023. Under the bid, HFP may purchase up to 1,667 Subordinate Voting Shares on the TSX (or other alternative Canadian trading systems) during any trading day, which represents 25% of the average daily trading volume on the TSX for the prior six months (being 6,669 Subordinate Voting Shares), all as calculated in accordance with the rules of the TSX. This daily limitation does not apply to purchases made pursuant to block purchase exemptions.

HFP is making this Normal Course Issuer Bid because it believes that in appropriate circumstances its Subordinate Voting Shares represent an attractive investment opportunity and that purchases under the bid will enhance the value of the Subordinate Voting Shares held by the remaining shareholders.

HFP also announces that it has entered into an automatic share purchase plan (the “ASPP”) with a designated broker to allow for the purchase of its Subordinate Voting Shares under its Normal Course Issuer Bid at times when HFP normally would not be active in the market due to applicable regulatory restrictions or internal trading black-out periods. Before the commencement of any particular internal trading black-out period, HFP may, but is not required to, instruct its designated broker to make purchases of Subordinate Voting Shares under the Normal Course Issuer Bid during the ensuing black-out period in accordance with the terms of the ASPP. Such purchases will be determined by the broker in its sole discretion based on parameters established by HFP prior to commencement of the applicable black-out period in accordance with the terms of the ASPP and applicable TSX rules. Outside of these black-out periods, Subordinate Voting Shares will be purchasable by HFP at its discretion under its Normal Course Issuer Bid.

The ASPP will terminate on the earliest of the date on which: (a) the maximum annual purchase limit under the Normal Course Issuer Bid has been reached; (b) the Normal Course Issuer Bid expires; or (c) HFP terminates the ASPP in accordance with its terms. The ASPP constitutes an “automatic securities purchase plan” under applicable Canadian securities laws.

About Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation

Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in Africa and African businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, Africa.

