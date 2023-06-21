Forsys Obtains Environmental Clearance Certificate Renewal for the Norasa Project, Namibia

TORONTO, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY) (FSE: F2T) (NSX: FSY) (“Forsys” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has obtained the renewal of the Environmental Clearance Certificate (ECC) from the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism for the Company’s Norasa Uranium Project (“Norasa Project” or “Norasa”) located in Namibia, Africa. The Norasa Project is wholly-owned by the Company’s subsidiary Valencia Uranium (Pty) Ltd. (“Valencia Uranium”) and comprises the Valencia Uranium Project (ML149) ("Valencia”) and the Namibplaas Uranium Project (EPL3638) (“Nambiplaas”) in the Erongo region of Namibia.



The renewal of the ECC is a critical regulatory approval lasting three years, for compliance with all environmental requirements allowing the Company to further advance the development plan for Norasa.

The ECC renewal process included an examination of the Company's environmental management practices, incorporating waste management, emissions controls, biodiversity protection, and community engagement, among other factors.

The Company holds a 25-year Mining Licence (ML-149) for its Valencia deposit, which is currently valid until 2033. A separate mining licence (ML-251) was applied for in September 2022 for the Namibplaas deposit on the Company’s EPL-3638.

About Forsys Metals Corp.

Forsys Metals Corp. is a uranium focused development company with 100% ownership of the Norasa project that comprises the Valencia and Namibplaas uranium projects in Namibia, a politically stable and mining friendly jurisdiction in southern Africa. Information regarding current National Instrument 43‐101 compliant Resource and Reserves at Valencia and Namibplaas are available on the Company website forsysmetals.com.

