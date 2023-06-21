Cyber Acoustics Takes the Hassle Out of EdTech Purchasing and Procurement for K-12 Schools, Will Showcase Product Line at ISTE 2023

VANCOUVER, Wash., June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber Acoustics , the leading manufacturer of edtech for all classroom environments, today announced it will be showcasing its complete line of classroom technology products at ISTE 2023 in booth #1044.



For more than a decade Cyber Acoustics has been designing and manufacturing durable technology products based on feedback directly from educators and students. The result is a line of headphones and headsets that are easy to clean, with long-lasting leatherette cushions, durable components that can be bent, twisted, or pulled, and nylon braided TuffCords that can be coiled, flexed, or even chewed, all without sacrificing performance.

“We understand that purchasing technology for schools is more complex than other supplies, which is why we work with schools and our reseller partner community to make the process as painless as possible,” said Mark Montagna, director of North American sales, at Cyber Acoustics. “We are able to provide solutions within any budget requirements, while still providing the quality and durability schools rely on to get the most value from their investment. Our goal is to become a long-term partner to schools by providing the best customer service and best-in-class products that meet their ever-changing needs.”

Innovative new webcam turns your desk into an overhead projector

The CA Essential Webcam Flex offers a better way to connect with an audience via two unique mounting positions - Center View for easy eye contact and Table View, which turns a desktop into an overhead projector. To activate Table View, simply extend the webcam arm out from the monitor and rotate the camera down to easily share lessons, documents, or objects. Table View creates a more collaborative experience ideal for teachers and tutors who can more easily demonstrate live, interactive lessons to students. It’s also great for online parent-teacher conferences, as it easily allows a teacher to show a student’s work.

In addition to Table View and Center View, the CA Essential Webcam Flex can be mounted at the top of a monitor like a traditional webcam. To learn more about the CA Essential Webcam Flex visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/ca-essential-webcam-flex-ks.

CA Essential Webcam Flex





Headphones and headsets for all classrooms

Cyber Acoustics offers a range of headphones and headsets with features and price points to meet every need.

Best for grades K-5

Best for grades 6-12

Universal headphones and headsets for grades K-12

To learn more about Cyber Acoustics education product line visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/education .

Cyber Acoustics headset recycling program for schools

Cyber Acoustics offers the industry’s only no-cost headset recycling program, working with schools and educational institutions of all sizes to properly recycle broken or unused wired headsets, from any brand, at no cost to them. Cyber Acoustics has already donated more than 7,000 pounds of electronics for proper recycling or reuse. Learn more, or request a collection box at https://www.cyberacoustics.com/recycling-program .

About Cyber Acoustics

Founded in 1996 Cyber Acoustics is a leading manufacturer of reliable and affordable computer peripherals used in schools, businesses, healthcare facilities, and homes. Its product line includes PC speakers, headsets, headphones, microphones, laptop docking stations, speakerphones, and webcams. Focused on sustainability, Cyber Acoustics offers a no-cost headset recycling program, accepting headsets, headphones, and earbuds from any brand, so long as it does not require batteries. The company has already donated more than 7,000 pounds of electronics for responsible reuse or recycling. To learn more about Cyber Acoustics’ commitment to sustainability visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/recycling-program . For more information about Cyber Acoustics products visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/ . Follow the company on Twitter @CyberAcoustics , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

