Monopar to Participate in the Radiopharma Forum by the Lake 2023

WILMETTE, Ill., June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MNPR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer patients, today announced that Chandler Robinson, MD, Monopar’s Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel discussion at the “Radiopharma Forum by the Lake” on Monday June 26, 2023, at 6:15pm CT at the Chicago Club.



“We are excited to be a part of this event, which is bringing together leaders in the radiopharma space, from drug development companies to investors to isotope manufacturers to CDMO’s. We intend to highlight our lead radiopharma program focused on the novel target uPAR along with a linker that binds to actinium-225 with high affinity which we filed a patent on,” said Dr. Robinson.

Due to favorable properties such as its long half-life, high potency, and short distance of activity, actinium-225 (Ac-225) is quickly emerging as a therapeutic isotope of choice. Monopar’s filed patent relates to the novel finding that antibodies conjugated to the linker PCTA can achieve nearly 100% binding to Ac-225. The PCTA-antibody conjugates also appear to bind daughter ions, such as Bi-213, with high affinity. This high affinity binding may decrease the amount of Ac-225 and its daughter ions that permanently detach from the antibody, which could potentially reduce off-target toxicity and increase efficacy by enabling higher effective dosing.

Monopar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer patients. Monopar's pipeline consists of camsirubicin (Phase 1b) for the treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma; MNPR-101, a late-stage preclinical antibody for radiopharmaceutical use in advanced cancers; and MNPR-202, an early-stage camsirubicin analog for various cancers. For more information, visit: www.monopartx.com.

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Examples of these forward­-looking statements include statements concerning: that actinium-225 (Ac-225) is quickly emerging as an isotope of choice; and that high affinity binding may decrease the amount of Ac-225 and its daughter ions that permanently detach from the antibody, which could potentially reduce off-target toxicity and increase efficacy by enabling higher effective dosing. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to: Ac-225 bound to an antibody does not prove efficacious in preclinical and clinical studies; and the Company’s inability to raise sufficient funds or engage a partner to continue the camsirubicin clinical program through and beyond the Phase 1b clinical trial and to further develop MNPR-101-Zr with its collaboration partner if its first-in-human trial is successful; the effects of general economic and market conditions on Monopar’s operations and ability to raise funds; and the significant general risks and uncertainties surrounding the research, development, regulatory approval, and commercialization of therapeutics. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks are described more fully in Monopar's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Monopar undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Monopar’s views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date.

