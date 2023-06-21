Global Automotive IoT Market Size To Grow USD 975.66 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 23.8%

New York, United States , June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Automotive IoT Market Size is To Grow from USD 115.37 Billion in 2022 to USD 975.66 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.8% during the forecast period.

Automotive IoT involves connecting vehicles to the internet, enabling communication between vehicles, infrastructure, and external devices. It enhances vehicle safety, efficiency, and driving experience by collecting real-time data through IoT-enabled sensors. This data can be used for predictive maintenance, intelligent navigation, and autonomous driving. Automotive IoT also integrates smartphones and other devices with vehicles, providing features like remote monitoring, vehicle tracking, and personalized infotainment services. The advancements in Automotive IoT are revolutionizing transportation, paving the way for connected, autonomous, and smart vehicles that offer improved safety, convenience, and sustainability.

Report Coverage

This research report categorizes the market for automotive IoT market based on various segments and regions and forecasts revenue growth and analyzes trends in each submarket. The report analyses the key growth drivers, opportunities, and challenges influencing the automotive IoT market. Recent market developments and competitive strategies such as expansion, product launch, and development, partnership, merger, and acquisition have been included to draw the competitive landscape in the market. The report strategically identifies and profiles the key market players and analyses their core competencies in each sub-segments of the automotive IoT market.

Global Automotive IoT Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Connectivity (Embedded Systems, Tethered Systems, and Integrated Systems), By Communication Type (In-vehicle Communication, Vehicle-to-vehicle Communication, and Vehicle-to-infrastructure Communication), By Application (Navigation, Telematics, and Infotainment), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

The connectivity ICs segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 25.8% during the forecast period.

Based on offering type, the global automotive IoT market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. Connectivity ICs are anticipated to witness higher growth compared to semiconductor components in the automotive IoT hardware market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing demand for robust and reliable connectivity solutions in connected vehicles. Connectivity ICs provide the necessary interfaces and protocols to enable seamless communication between various components within the vehicle and with external devices. With the rapid advancements in wireless technologies like 5G and the need for high-speed data transmission, the demand for connectivity ICs is expected to surge. These ICs play a crucial role in supporting features such as vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication, vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication, and vehicle-to-cloud connectivity. As automotive IoT applications continue to expand, connectivity ICs are poised to witness significant growth, facilitating efficient and secure data exchange in connected vehicles.

The navigation segment held the largest market share of around 43.7% in 2022

Based on application, the global automotive IoT market is segmented into navigation, telematics, and infotainment. The navigation segment held the largest market share in the automotive IoT market. Navigation systems play a crucial role in providing real-time information and guidance to drivers, enhancing their driving experience and safety. These systems utilize IoT technology to collect and analyze data from various sources, including GPS, traffic sensors, and mapping services. They offer features such as turn-by-turn directions, traffic updates, and route optimization. The growing demand for advanced navigation features, such as voice recognition, augmented reality, and predictive analytics, has fueled the adoption of IoT-enabled navigation systems. Additionally, the integration of navigation systems with other IoT applications like vehicle diagnostics and infotainment further strengthens their market dominance.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a higher CAGR of around 25.8% over the projected period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is poised to experience fastest growth in the forecast period in the automotive IoT market. Several factors contribute to this expected growth. The region is home to major automotive manufacturing hubs, such as China, Japan, and South Korea, which are witnessing a rise in the adoption of IoT technology in vehicles. Additionally, the increasing disposable income and urbanization in countries like China and India are driving the demand for connected cars and smart transportation solutions. Moreover, the rapid development of 5G infrastructure in the region enables faster and more reliable connectivity, facilitating the implementation of automotive IoT solutions. Furthermore, government initiatives promoting smart cities and sustainable transportation further boost the growth of the automotive IoT market in Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global automotive IoT market include NXP Semiconductors, Harman, Robert Bosch, Thales, TomTom International, IBM, Geotab Inc., Texas Instruments, Intel Corp., Eurotech, STMicroelectronics, Renesas, Infineon Technologies, Airbiquity, Qualcomm, Visteon, Vodafone Group, Microsoft Corporation, Alphabet Inc., AT&T, Cloudmade, and Sierra Wireless.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2022 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global automotive IoT market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Automotive IoT Market, By Offering

Hardware

Software

Services

Automotive IoT Market, By Connectivity

Embedded Systems

Tethered Systems

Integrated Systems

Automotive IoT Market, By Communication Type

In-vehicle Communication

Vehicle-to-vehicle Communication

Vehicle-to-infrastructure Communication

Automotive IoT Market, By Application

Navigation

Telematics

Infotainment

Automotive IoT Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



